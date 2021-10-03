Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

And outside the hearts, is everything okay? That’s what Flamengo and Atheltico-PR will answer this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Semi-finalists of the Copa do Brasil in duels that take place on the 20th and 27th, and finalists of the Libertadores and of the Sudamericana, the rubro-negros are measuring forces to take the good moment to the solid points.

See the updated ranking of Brasileirão!

There are two rounds without a win in Brasileirão, Flamengo sees the margin of error in the hunt for Atlético-MG diminish. With two games in hand, Renato Gaúcho’s team is 11 points behind Galo (46 x 35) in fourth place. To show that he doesn’t prioritize cups, the coach goes with the best he has at his disposal against the people from Paraná.

Athletico arrives packed after having eliminated Peñarol and reached the final of the Sudamericana. Hurricane will face Bragantino on November 20, a Saturday, at Centenário. For the final stretch, the club will be led by Alberto Valentim, ex-Vasco, Botafogo and Cuiabá. He’s already going to watch this Sunday’s game. With 30 points, the team is in ninth place.

Flamengo vs. Athletico: ge reporters analyze lineups, strategies and moments

Streaming: Rede Globo and ge.globo (live and for free) broadcast the duel on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Maracanã; The game will have narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Júnior and Roger Flores

Flamengo vs Athletico: find out how to watch the game of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

2 out of 5 Likely lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Flamengo – Technician: Renato Gaucho

Renato will send to the field what he has best available to continue in the search for Atlético-MG. The team that started the match is the same team that played most of the time in Guayaquil, in the victory over Barcelona, ​​in the Libertadores semifinal, with only one change from the 11 considered ideal by the coach and fans: Gustavo Henrique in the spot. of the injured David Luiz. With Isla, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel departing for their teams on Monday, Flamengo is not even considering saving.

3 out of 5 Escalação do Flamengo — Photo: ge Flamengo lineup — Photo: ge

Who is out: Matheuzinho received the third yellow card against América-MG and is suspended; David Luiz and Thiago Maia recover from thigh injuries; and Diego Ribas complained of muscle pain and will strengthen to get back into playing condition.

Hanging: Vitinho, Arrascaeta and Isla

Athletic – Technician: Paulo Autuori

With the Sudamericana only on November 20, Athletico must climb their best in this Sunday’s duel. Defender Zé Ivaldo is the only one lacking in relation to the 2-0 over Peñarol, on Thursday, by the semifinal of Sula. Lucas Fasson should replace him, maintaining the scheme with three defenders.

4 out of 5 Probable lineup of Athletico against Flamengo — Photo: ge Probable squad of Athletico against Flamengo — Photo: ge

Hanging: Abner, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Renato Kayzer

Who is out: defender Zé Ivaldo (suspended); defender Lucas Halter and forward Matheus Babi (injured)

5 out of 5 Arbitration Presentation — Photo: Infographics Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infographics