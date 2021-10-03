Flamengo x Athletico-PR: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

After securing a place in the Libertadores and Sudamericana finals, Flamengo and Athletic-PR, respectively, saw the key to the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, the teams face off at Maracanã, at 4 pm, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the competition. Currently, Rubro-Negro is in fourth place in the table, with 35 points won, while Hurricane is in ninth place, with 30.

For the match, Flamengo will not be able to count on David Luiz, who suffered a left thigh adductor injury in the match against Barcelona-EQU. join him Diego, who has muscle pain, and Thiago Maia, who is undergoing treatment.

On the Athletico side, the team that goes to the field must have several reserve players. Thus, names like Thiago Heleno and Nikão were not even listed by Hurricane.

DATASHEET

Flamengo x Athletico-PR

Date and time: 10/03/2021, at 4 pm

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

fourth referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

where to watch: TV Globo

LIKELY TEAM

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Suspended: Matheus

hanging: Diego, Vitinho, Isla and Arrascaeta

Outside: David Luiz, Diego and Thiago Maia

ATHLETICO-PR (Technician: Paulo Autuori*)

Saints; Pedro Henrique, Lucas Fasson and Nicolás Hernandez; Christian, Khellven, Erick, Nicolas and Léo Cittadini; Pedro Rocha and Renato Kayzer.

Suspended: José Ivaldo

hanging: Matheus Babi, Léo Cittadini, Renato Kayzer and Abner Vinícius

Outside: Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi

*Athletico informed that Alberto Valentim, announced last Friday as the team’s new coach, was introduced to the group of athletes this Saturday and will accompany the athletic team in Rio de Janeiro.