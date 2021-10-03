Flying motorcycle will hit stores in 2023 for R$ 2 million

Photo: internet reproduction.

With the name Speeder, the world’s first flying motorcycle will arrive in the world in 2023;

To buy it, the interested party will have to spend more than R$ 2 million;

With two models, VTOL can reach speeds of 100 km/h and 240 km/h.

Amidst the explosion of information about the arrival of ‘flying cars’ over the next few years, now it’s time for motorcycles to fly too. In 2023, the world’s first flying motorcycle will hit the market.

With the name Speeder, and made by the manufacturer Jetpack Aviation, the motorcycle takes off and lands vertically, an action that is called VTOL and which also gives the name to the aircraft model. It can be reached up to 240 km/h in the EVS version.

Those interested in buying it can prepare to spend US$ 380 thousand, that is, more than R$ 2 million.

The flying motorcycle has two combustion turbines and a stabilization system that makes it balance in the air, in order to avoid falls. With a maximum altitude of 4,470 meters, it can run on aviation kerosene and diesel. However, these are options that impact your performance and your autonomy.

Initially developed for military use, Speeder will have different versions on the market. While the UVS has the similar weight of a regular 125cc motorcycle and a speed limited to 100 km/h, as well as a tank with a capacity of 19 liters, the EVS model comes unlocked to reach up to 240 km/h.

While beckoning to high performance as well as take-off possibility, Speeder has a limitation. The four turbines need a lot of fuel to run. Thus, it is expected that its autonomy does not exceed 20 minutes with a full tank.

The information is from Techtudo.