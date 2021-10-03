Former president of Olympique de Marseille, Bernard Tapie dies at 78 | french football

Businessman, politician and actor Bernard Tapie died this Sunday, aged 78. The former president of the Olympique de Marseille had been facing stomach cancer for at least four years. The confirmation of his death was made by his family, to the French newspaper “La Provence”, of which he is one of the shareholders.

“He left in peace, surrounded by his family, children and grandchildren, who were at his bedside,” the family declared.

The club paid tribute to the former manager on social networks and also in front of the Vélodrome stadium. Fans also went there to pay tribute to the institution’s president between 1986 and 1994.

— The Olympique de Marseille received the information of Bernard Tapie’s passage with deep sadness. He will leave a big void in the hearts of fans and will always be remembered as a club legend – said Olympique.

Olympique de Marseille fans pay tribute to Bernard Tapie — Photo: AFP

Tapie assumed the presidency of the Olympique de Marseille in April 1986. He was already a household name on the French sports scene, thanks to his cycling team, La Vie Claire.

He has signed renowned Olympique players like Jean-Pierre Papin, Didier Deschamps, Marcel Desailly, Rudi Völler and Éric Cantona, as well as coaches like Faz Beckenbauer and Gérard Gili. In his term, the team won the French Championship for four seasons in a row, between 1988 and 1992.

The team would also be champions in the 1992/93 season, but that edition of Ligue 1 ended with no winner after the match-fixing scandal by Olympique officials, including Tapie. The club was eventually relegated to the second division.

Bernard Tapie was present for months in 1996 due to the French Championship corruption scandal.

Tapie’s Olympique had as its apex the title of the Champions League in 1992/93, over Milan. This was the only time a French team won the tournament to date. Two years earlier, the Marseille team had been defeated in the Champions League final by Red Star.

Bernard Tapie celebrates winning the 1992/39 Champions League — Photo: AFP

As a result of his exhibition at the Olympique de Marseille, Bernard Tapie became a popular figure in France and entered politics. He was a minister in the government of President François Mitterrand between 1992 and 1993, and a member of the National Assembly between 1989 and 1996. He was also a member of the European Parliament in the 1990s.