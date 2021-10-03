Former Spanish national team manager is investigated for sexually abusing a teenage player

A case took the spotlight of Spanish football last Friday, 30. Pedro Cortés, former president of Valencia and former delegate of the national team, is investigated for an alleged case of sexual abuse of a teenage player.

Read too: English players who endorse ‘antivax’ movement may be banned from the 2022 World Cup

The case against the 73-year-old top hat has been going on for almost a year. It opened in November of last year, when the boy’s family appealed to the Court of First Instance and Paternal Instruction, showing cell phone messages as evidence.

Crystal Ball: GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

After the allegations became public knowledge, Cortés informed the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that he would resign from the post he had held for two decades.

The young man’s identity and age have not been revealed, but the Spanish press speculates that he may be between 16 and 17 years old. According to the description of the complaint, the athlete was taken by car by Pedro Cortés to the Valencia school and, on these occasions, he would have suffered abuse.

CBF: Confederation informs Flamengo that it will no longer postpone Brazilian matches

The club, in turn, issued a statement saying that it already knows about the case and that accompanying the player and his family is a priority for the team. They also highlighted that the alleged episodes of abuse took place from the premises of Valencia.

Cortés presided over the team for two periods: from 1986 to 1997 and in 2001.