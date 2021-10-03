Four more symptoms are strongly associated with Covid-19, study says

Chills and three more symptoms would help predict Covid-19, along with the other classic symptoms.| Photo: Bigstock

In addition to the four “classic” symptoms of Covid-19, which are loss or alteration of smell, loss or alteration of taste, fever and continuous new cough, four other symptoms should always draw the attention of patients and physicians, according to the Real study. -time Assessment of Community Transmission-1 (REACT-1), carried out in England.

Knowing these predictive symptoms can help refer patients for testing more assertively, thus reducing other people’s exposure to the infected, even if about 60% of those infected did not report any symptoms in the week before the test, according to data from Imperial College London , who led the survey.

The results were published in PLOS Medicine. This study of more than one million people in England revealed, in smear tests and questionnaires collected from June 2020 to January 2021, that in addition to the classic symptoms, they were present in infected chills, loss of appetite, headache and pain. muscle.

In England, today, people with classic symptoms are encouraged to take a community PCR test. And testing these four symptoms only detects half of all infections.

According to the study, between the rounds from June to December 2020, chills (all ages), headache (5 to 17 years), loss of appetite (18+ years) and muscle pain ( 18-54 years), when observed together with the classic symptoms. From November to December 2020, and January 2021, with a predominance of the new variant B.1.1.7, differences were noted with reduced prediction for loss or change in the sense of smell and new persistent cough.