Free PlayStation Games: See Games Released for PS4 and PS5 in October | Technology

October has already started and with it come the new free PlayStation Plus games. This month, Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X can be added for free to subscribers.

The games are available on Tuesday (5) and continue for free until November 1st. Two of them run on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, while one is exclusive to PS5.

Remember that September games can still be redeemed for free. Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds are available until Monday (4). Below is a description of each of the games available for free on PS Plus in October.

Free games for PS4 and PS5 and October

This WWII-inspired multiplayer title brings together epic 100-player battles with a unique RTS-inspired metagame where commanders direct the flow of battle and coordinate powerful gameplay skills that contribute to the team’s march to victory. Form your team and take on enemy fighters online in 50-on-50 confrontations on a dynamic frontline, choose from 14 infantry missions, recon unit types and armor, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles and equipment.

Prove you have what it takes to become a FedExCup winner. Play with PGA Tour pros on stunning, realistic circuits throughout your own career and earn rewards and gear, then play against your friends or the best players in the world in local or online tournaments. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own team, designing and running complete seasons and tournaments tailored to your rules and requirements.

Netherrealm Studios’ bloody massacre combines cinematic presentation with an entirely new gaming experience. For the first time in the series’ history, each character in its robust cast has a selection of different fighting styles, offering a greater variety of strategies for facing and fighting in battle.