Freedom of offense does not exist, says lawyer about Fontenelle x Felipe – 10/03/2021

Francisco Gomes Júnior, a lawyer specializing in “cybercrimes”, digital law and president of ADDP (Professional Detective Agency) analyzed the conviction of actress and “influencer” Antônia Fontenelle, last week in Rio.

She will have to indemnify “youtuber” Felipe Neto for injury, but the decision taken at the 9th Special Criminal Court in Barra da Tijuca, Rio is still subject to appeal.

In posts on her social networks, Antônia called Felipe “internet cancer” and “scoundrel”.

The lawyer and expert in cybercrime wrote an article in which he believes that Antonia crossed the line of freedom of expression and entered the realm of offense pure and simple.

“Freedom of expression presupposes responsibility for your actions. You can express whatever opinion you want, but within the limits that the law imposes, otherwise, you are committing a crime,” says Francisco Gomes Júnior.

“The low offense, the insult to the person and the achievement of honor have been increasingly punished by court decisions, says the lawyer.

“And offenders are subject to criminal convictions and the payment of significant damages for any unlawful act, even if thoughtless or committed in the heat of emotion. Do not confuse freedom of expression with freedom to offend”, he warns

According to the court’s decision, Fontenelle will have to indemnify Felipe. 33, at BRL 63 thousand.

This is not the only lawsuit filed by Felipe against the actress. And she faces other lawsuits with other personalities from the TV world.

Last week, she missed a hearing in a lawsuit filed by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the Rio newspaper “O Dia”. In addition to this, Fábia files three more actions against Fontenelle, and does not rule out filing new lawsuits. Reason: the same as Felipe Neto, injury and offenses on social networks.

“And the battle between Felipe Neto and Fontenelle was not over,” recalls attorney Francisco Gomes. “There are other processes in progress. In one of them, at the 39th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, she is responsible for the crimes of libel, libel and defamation.”

Fontenelle reaffirmed that he will appeal the decision.

