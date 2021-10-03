From Cristiano Ronaldo to Jordan: idols who, like Tom Brady, faced former teams | football

Tom Brady is back in New England, but this time as an opponent. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will enter, for the first time in 20 years playing on the team., on the field as a rival of the Patriots in Foxborough, this Sunday at 9:20 pm.

Brady is the big name in New England Patriots history. Owner of six Super Bowl titles across the franchise, the No. 12 was the star of an era in which the Pats moved from an untitled team with two runners-up to the greatest champion in history since the merger, right next door to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And the return will be entitled to a historic moment. The quarterback is 68 passing yards from becoming the biggest in NFL history in the field and can break that record even in the first quarter. This is basically the only record left in QB’s more than successful career.

1 of 7 Tom Brady — Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Tom Brady — Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The crowd’s reaction to the idol? Hard to predict. Thinking about it, remember how other great stars of the world sport were received when they faced the teams of which they were idols:

Celebrated, Cristiano Ronaldo scores and eliminates United

Before signing with Real Madrid in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo became the best in the world and one of Manchester United’s great idols (club he returned to this season). Four years after moving to Spain, the paths of the Portuguese genius and the English team crossed again.

2 of 7 Fan Asks: “We want you back Ronaldo, but don’t score today” — Photo: Neal Simpson – PA Images via Getty Images Fan asks: “We want you back Ronaldo, but don’t score today” — Photo: Neal Simpson – PA Images via Getty Images

In 2013, Real Madrid and Manchester United faced each other in the round of 16 of the Champions League and CR7 re-entered Old Trafford, this time as rivals. The fans’ reception was with a lot of celebration and the young fan was entitled to a poster asking the idol to “not score goals”.

3 of 7 Cristiano Ronaldo does not celebrate goal against Manchester United — Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo does not celebrate goal against Manchester United — Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

The request was not granted, and Cristiano noted the goal of the comeback of Real Madrid, which guaranteed the victory by 2 x 1 and the classification for the quarter finals of that year’s Champions League.

Boos to LeBron in play for Heat

Cavaliers fans catch LeBron’s foot in Cleveland’s first game for the Heat

LeBron James arrived in the NBA as a young high school star and quickly became a reference in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Precisely for that, the young star’s decision to leave the franchise to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat was traumatic for Cleveland fans.

The return to the city was no less problematic. The ace was received with many posters, insults and boos. But that didn’t shake LeBron, who scored 38 points and ensured the Florida team’s 118-90 victory over the old team.

Tributes to the “King” on his return with the Lakers

LeBron James Honored in First Game in Cleveland by Lakers

After King James made good on his promise, returned to Cleveland and claimed an NBA title, he left Cleveland again, this time to close with the Los Angeles Lakers. The return to the old home with the Californian team was very different for the wing.

+ Are you a newbie?! Understand how a football game works in the GE manual

+ Don’t know what fumble, punt or touchdown is? Check out the NFL glossary

Bron was honored by virtually every fan in the arena. But the result was the same: victory of the visitors by 109 to 105 with the right to the former acting law. There were 32 points and 14 rebounds for the 23 shirt.

Jordan gets ovations in Chicago

Like Tom Brady, there were six titles with the Chicago Bulls in 13 seasons before Michael Jordan decided to leave the franchise in 1998. However, after three years in retirement, the greatest of all times decided to return to play, this time for the Washington Wizards .

4 of 7 Michael Jordan pitches in his first game in Chicago as a visitor — Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images Michael Jordan pitches in his first game in Chicago as a visitor — Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images

For the new franchise, Jordan made his first visit to Chicago on January 19, 2002. As it could be no different, the star received all possible tributes from Bulls fans. With 16 points and 12 rebounds, he helped Washington win 77-69.

5 of 7 Tribute to Jordan in 2003: “Thanks for the Memories” — Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images 2003 Tribute to Jordan: “Thanks for the Memories” — Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Michael even played twice more in Windy City the following season. In the last one, with retirement (this time definitively) announced, the fans thanked them for every moment, the screens showed tributes and this time the Bulls got the better of 104-97. Mike only had 11 points in his last game at the United Center.

Split shirts for Peyton Manning in Indianapolis

First overall pick of the 1998 NFL draft, Peyton Manning arrived in the NFL destined to be a big star. It was at the Indianapolis Colts that he played that role first. He spent 13 years in the franchise, earning him a Super Bowl title and four regular-season MVP awards.

But a serious neck injury interrupted his brilliant career in Indianapolis. Peyton spent a year on the mend and watched the team select Andrew Luck with the first pick in the draft.

After leaving the Colts, he received an offer from the Denver Broncos. An opportunity to finish recovering and prove that he was still one of the best in the NFL. In Colorado, he won another title and an MVP, and also reunited with the old crowd, in 2013.

Manning was cheered by fans from the moment he stepped onto the lawn at Lucas Oil Stadium. In addition to the posters and on-screen tributes, several fans in attendance wore half Colts and half Broncos jerseys with the number 18 of the quarterback.

6 of 7 “Welcome Home, Peyton 18. You Built This Home” — Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images “Welcome to your home, Peyton 18. You built this house” — Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

7 of 7 Fan wears half Broncos, half Colts jersey — Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images Fan wears half Broncos, half Colts jersey — Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images