Gabigol, João Gomes and more: what to keep an eye on Flamengo against Athletico-PR

This Sunday, the Flamengo faces Athletico-PR at Maracanã, at 4 pm, in a valid 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. After securing a spot in the Libertadores final, Rubro-Negro becomes the key to the national competition and already enters the field under pressure for victory. Therefore, below, the THROW! shows you what to keep an eye on Fla this afternoon.

Gabigol: Flamengo’s top scorer this season hasn’t hit the net since August 28, when he scored three goals in the rout over Santos. In addition, the game against Athletico will be Gabi’s last before presenting herself to the Brazilian team. Thus, it is likely that the shirt 9 will want to score again after having spent the month of September in white.

Zaga: for the match, coach Renato Gaúcho will not have David Luiz, who has an injury to the adductor on his left thigh. In this sense, it is likely that Gustavo Henrique will win the position. The defender was even praised by David Luiz for the performance against Barcelona-EQU and certainly takes the field with morale.

cheering: the rubro-negros were able to support Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil and in the Libertadores, but they still haven’t had the chance to go to Maracanã for a Brasileirão game. So this afternoon, the fans return to the stadium to push the team to a much-needed victory.

João Gomes: among the embezzlement, Flamengo will not have Thiago Maia, who is undergoing treatment, and Diego, who is suffering from muscle pain. Thus, the immediate reserve for the position is João Gomes, who appears as an option in the reserve bank. The defensive midfielder hasn’t acted since September 15th and may get an opportunity again this afternoon.

Posture: in the last two games for the Brasileirão, Flamengo had a performance below expectations and only scored one point. This time, apart from the embezzlement of David Luiz, the team will enter the field with full strength and must present the football that the fans got used to seeing in order to have good chances of beating Athletic Paranaense.