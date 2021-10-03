Gabriel Menino should start for Palmeiras in the game against Juventude

Abel Ferreira has a problem for the departure of the palm trees against Juventude, which takes place this Sunday, at 6:15 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The coach will not be able to count on Marcos Rocha, who had an injury to his right thigh on Friday.

Thus, Gabriel Menino should start playing this weekend, as he is considered the automatic replacement for Marcos Rocha. When the starting-back was replaced with pain in Tuesday’s match, against Atlético-MG, it was the player revealed by the Verdão base who took his place.

Marcos Rocha began treatment in the internal premises of the Football Academy on Friday. As usual, Palmeiras did not reveal the recovery period of the injured. It is worth remembering that the full-back will not be able to play in the Libertadores final, against Flamengo, as he took the third yellow card against Galo and is suspended.

Mayke, who could be an option for the right flank, underwent surgery last Wednesday and will be away from the pitch for considerable time. The player had been living with frequent pain in his right knee.

Abel will still lead a tactical activity this Saturday, when he will define the team that will take the field against Juventude. At the moment, Palmeiras occupies the second place in the Brazilian Championship, with 38 points, eight behind the leader Atlético-MG.

