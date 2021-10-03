Gabriel Neves says he ‘runs 3 km less’ in Brazilian football

Uruguayan midfielder Gabriel Neves, hired by São Paulo at the end of August, revealed a surprise after his first month in Brazilian football. In an interview with Uruguay’s Sport 980 radio, the player said he runs “three kilometers less per game”.

The explanation, according to the athlete, is the style of play in Brazil. “I’m very happy to be in São Paulo. Football here is very different, it’s more intense and it surprised me that I run even less than in Uruguay. I run three kilometers less per game,” he said last Friday.

“Here the coach’s idea is to keep the ball and make it run, so it’s another intensity. Here it’s another mobility. They want to play ball and have it, but it’s hard for them to score or run. be an option for passing from the middle to the front,” he added.

Since his arrival in São Paulo, Gabriel Neves has played two games — against Fluminense and Atlético-GO, both for the Brazilian Championship. He said he is adapting well to the Tricolor.

“Crespo spoke to me and said I’m fine. The issue that complicates me is the foreign quota. I’m adapting to the rhythm and it’s important that the coach tells me these things, because it helps and motivates,” he said.

Gabriel Neves, 24, arrived in São Paulo on loan for a year and a half after defending Nacional-URU. The defensive midfielder also has calls for the youth and main teams of Uruguay.