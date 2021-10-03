Galaxy S22 appears again in case design and reinforces rumors

Apparently, cell phone case makers, popularly known as “capinhas”, have already received the necessary data to start production for accessories of a future Samsung cell phone. It was in this context that the supposed design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra appeared again, reinforcing the look leaked last week.

According to the images, Samsung’s new top-of-the-line model will revisit a design used in past lines, abandoning the camera configuration that “hugs” the sides of its body — as in the S21 line. Similarly, the presence of a dedicated space for the S Pen was also reinforced, indicating that the South Korean may be preparing a return, at least in idea, of the Galaxy Note line.

On top, supposed Galaxy S22 Ultra design; at the bottom, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. (Source: Sammobile / Reproduction)Source: Sammobile

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ should share a similar visual language, with a more rounded body and “compact” profile — reminiscent of what is found in the Galaxy S21 lineup. Importantly, the leaks do not have any confirmation from Samsung and thus may not reflect the final version of the models.

Although there is still no more accurate release forecast for the Galaxy S22, some rumors suggest that the line should arrive in December.