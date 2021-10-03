Gas truck stands out in the market after diesel boom

After a period of high fuel value, gas vehicles are becoming a strong alternative for users in the sector.

According to NTC&logistics, fuel consumes 46.08% of a truck’s operating costs, that is, adding this value to something more economical would bring relief to truck drivers’ pockets.

Currently in Brazil, only Scania sells gas trucks. Iveco announced the launch of a similar model soon, and the greater offer of trucks of this kind are concentrated in the South and Southeast regions of the country.

For these and other reasons, the National CNG committee was created which, according to President Celso Mattos, the objective of the initiative is to strengthen the gas sector, making it reach everyone who really needs it.

“We want to promote seminars. And to involve vehicle manufacturers, as well as the gas industry, in order to present the latest developments and trends”, says Celso.

The committee should also work with guidelines involving taxes, such as the release of the municipal rotation that takes place in the city of São Paulo for gas vehicles and following other ideas that already exist, such as the IPVA discounts for vehicles of the type that already take place in the capital of the Rio de Janeiro.

Newsroom – Brasil do Excerpt