Gerson left the field furious, Olympique lost to Lille and dropped to fifth place

After a great start in French Championship, O Marseille Olympics suffered the second defeat in a row. Away from home, the team led by Jorge Sampaoli lost to the Lille 2-0. It was the defending French champion’s third consecutive victory. The two goals of the duel were scored by David.

The match, valid for the ninth round of the Connect One, which was held at the Venue Stade Pierre-Mauroy Stadium, this Sunday (10/03), was broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

came out on the scolding

Gerson was more stuck in Lille’s marking during the first half, but came back from the break with more freedom to leave for the game and created a good goal chance for Olympique de Marseille. However, he was served by Sampaoli, in the 15th minute, and left the field very angry.

The guy: David

Jonathan David opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute of the first half. The ball was left in the area and the player pushed from the beak of his boot to the back of the net.

He scored the second goal for the hosts in second-half stoppage time. At 49, David plotted a quick counterattack with Weah and kicked to beat goalkeeper López. He is the top scorer in the championship, with six goals.

simulated

At 20 minutes into the second half, Yilmaz fell inside the area and the penalty was awarded by the referee for Lille. However, the move was canceled by the VAR, and the attacker received a yellow card for simulation.

After that, Lille still lost two more great chances to score the second goal.

It was bad: Under

One of the highlights of the beginning of the season, forward Under was sent off 32 minutes into the second half. He took the second yellow card after going with his foot high in a ball dispute and hitting the opponent’s head.

Gerson (right), in action for Olympique Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Championship status

With four games without a win, the team led by Sampaoli dropped to fifth place, with 14 points. The leader is PSG, with 24.

Lille, the current French champion, is in eighth place, with 14.

upcoming games

Marseille will return to the field in two weeks – after the FIFA dates – for Ligue One against Lorient, on Sunday (17), at 15:45 (GMT).

On Saturday (16), Lille will visit Clermont for the French Championship, at 12:00.