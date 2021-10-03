Ghost of Tsushima and Monster Hunter Rise voted Games of the Year at TGS • Eurogamer.pt

Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima and Monster Hunter Rise were crowned with the Game of the Year award during a ceremony at the Tokyo Game Show in which several games were distinguished for different merits.

The game developed by Sucker Punch for PS4 and PS5 shared with Capcom’s game for Nintendo Switch and PC the Game of the Year award, the biggest prize of the event and the highest distinction for the selected games. However, several other awards were given, including awards related to sales performance.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit received the Design Award, while Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Rewa mo Teiban! Konami was highlighted for its performance in physical and digital stores. This exclusive Nintendo Switch sold over 3 million units in about 3 months.

Ghost of Tsushima, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Rewa mo Teiban!, Resident Evil 3, The Last of Us Part 2, Genshin Impact and Final Fantasy 7 Remake received awards for excellence related to their quality and triumphs, list where Monster Capcom’s Hunter Rise is also present.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty Black Ops COLD WAR were also entitled to their moment due to the performance achieved around the world.