Gilmar Mendes suspends part of the law on improbity, and only serious acts will generate loss of political rights | Policy

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended part of the administrative improbity law. In practice, it is established that only serious acts can lead to the suspension of the political rights of those convicted of irregularities.

Suspension of political rights prevents, for example, participation in elections and appointment to certain public positions.

The decision is in line with the bill that changes the law on administrative improbity, under discussion in Congress. The text has already been approved by the Senate and should be voted on by the Chamber next week

Mendes responded to a request made by the PSB. The party defended that the suspension of political rights provided for in the law should be restricted to intentional acts, not valid for guilty acts (unintentional).

According to the PSB, the law treated similarly cases in which there was an intention to commit an act of improbity and situations in which irregularities occurred without fault, such as delays in rendering accounts.

For the party, the loss of political rights is a “very exceptional sanction”, which should only be applied for willful (intentional) acts of administrative improbity that constitute damage to the treasury and illicit enrichment.

In his decision, Minister Gilmar Mendes agreed with the party. “The Constituent Assembly, in view of the dictatorial past, took great care to ensure and enhance the full political participation of citizens. Exceptions have been comprehensively addressed, so that the rule is the full exercise of political rights”, he wrote.

According to the minister, “regardless of the length of suspension [dos direitos políticos], the mere application of this penalty, depending on the nature of the legal act, appears excessive or disproportionate”.

Mendes stated that the decision is in accordance with the bill that changes the law on administrative improbity, which has already been approved by the Senate and should be voted on by the Chamber next week. Prosecutors and jurists considered the text a step backwards in the fight against corruption.

Senate approves bill amending Administrative Misconduct Law

“The bill, as approved in the Federal Senate – now the consent of the Chamber of Deputies to changes in the text remains -, excludes the culpable form of acts of improbity that cause damage to the treasury and suppresses the possibility of applying the sanction of suspension of political rights to acts of improbity that violate the principles of public administration”, wrote the minister.

For the bill under discussion in Congress, the public agent can only respond for impropriety if it is proven that he acted with the intention of committing an illegality.

Currently, any intentional or culpable action or omission, that is, intentionally or unintentionally, that violates the duties of honesty, impartiality, legality and loyalty to the institutions constitutes administrative improbity.

Minister Gilmar Mendes stated that the individual decision is justified given the rule that establishes that changes that may impact the elections must be in force up to a year earlier. Therefore, the understanding adopted, according to the minister, will provide security and predictability to the eligibility parameters of the 2022 election.