Gilmar restricts the application of the suspension of political rights to those convicted of impropriety

BRASILIA – Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), suspended two points of the Administrative Misconduct Law and restricted the application of the suspension of political rights, which can now be adopted only in the most serious cases. The decision is preliminary, that is, temporary, and must be analyzed by the plenary of the Court, when the ministers will decide by majority vote whether they maintain or revoke Gilmar’s determination. There is no date set for the trial yet.

The decision applies only to new cases, “including in relation to the 2022 election”, as highlighted by the minister in his decision. The action in the STF was filed by the PSB.

The law establishes different types of administrative misconduct. Acts that lead to illicit enrichment, for example, have, among other punishments, the suspension of political rights for a period of eight to ten years. Gilmar Mendes’ decision does not change this part of the law.

On the other hand, acts that cause damage to the treasury can lead to the suspension of political rights for five to eight years. Gilmar determined that only intentional acts, those in which there is intention, can have this punishment. The law provides the same type of penalty for negligent acts, those in which there is no intention, but Gilmar suspended this section. Thus, whoever is convicted of a wrongful act that caused damage to the treasury will no longer have political rights suspended.

The law also speaks of acts of administrative improbity that violate the principles of public administration, with suspension of political rights for a period of three to five years. Gilmar also suspended this punishment.

Other penalties provided for in the law were maintained, such as compensation for damages, loss of assets, and prohibition of contracting with the government or receiving benefits or tax incentives.

The PSB highlighted in the action that, from the analysis of 800 decisions of the Superior Court of Justice, it was found that less than 10% are illicit enrichment, and more than half involve the lightest type, of offense to the principles of public administration. For the party, “the daily application of the provisions now challenged has increasingly caused situations of true absurdity of disproportionality”.

Also according to the PSB, “admitting the possibility of suspending political rights to cases of acts of improbity that are not proportional to the seriousness of the restriction violates the very essence of political rights, emptying their content and rendering their protection innocuous”.