Gkay reveals that it gets ‘rotten’ and ‘destroyed’ after hanging out with Anitta

The digital influencer Gkay revealed that the best roles she frequented are with the singer Anitta. However, the next day the actress wakes up “destroyed” after the night out, while the carioca remains as if “nothing had happened”.

“The best thing is with Anitta. [O] problem [é] that the next day you wake up rotten, destroyed, while she doesn’t even sleep and go straight to work as if nothing had happened,” wrote the famous woman on her Twitter profile.

Recently, Gkay reported that Anitta introduced her to some gringos, a “famous crowd”, and talked about her movie, “Carnival”, released in June on Netflix streaming, as if she “was” the most fucked up person in the world. “.

“Anitta is a goddamn friend, guys. You have no idea. She comes to the gringos here, famous people, famous, and introduces me talking about my movie, my work, as if I were the most fucked up of She clearly wants to make whoever is close to her shine too. This is very admirable,” shared the influencer.

According to Gkay, the funkeira also has no problem in borrowing her clothes and says that, due to the fact that she traveled abroad without planning, she ended up not taking “nice” clothes. However, whenever she needed to go out somewhere, Anitta made a point of borrowing, so that she arrived “well at the event” and was “well seen”.

“She not only wants the people next to her to grow up and be as badass as she is, she actually helps and does everything to make it happen! This woman is really badass, guys. From near and far,” completed.