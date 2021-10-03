Globo fires established journalists after nearly 30 years and shocks SP newsroom

THE Globe promoted new cuts in the last Friday (1), but this time those affected were collaborators outside Brazil. the special reporter Roberto Paiva and the special producer Robinson Cerantula have been turned off.

Both Paiva and Cerântula were fired because of high earnings, according to news from Notícias da TV. The special producer was 28 years old in the house, was responsible for big holes and worked alongside names like César Tralli and César Galvão.

Roberto Paiva arrived at Globo in 2000 through the channel’s affiliate in Paraná. He passed through the Pará branch and spent the last ten years in São Paulo. The headquarters in São Paulo, by the way, won Ana Escalada in charge of the direction after years of Cristina Piasentini in the position.

farewells

Globo lost other important names in its national journalism in 2021. Reporter José Raimundo, from Rede Bahia, announced his departure from the network in January this year and made it clear that the decision was not his.

In an internet publication, the journalist did not speak openly about his departure, but stated that a “working relationship is only maintained when the two parties want to”.

“If there’s one thing that mistreats me, it’s saying goodbye. But as it is inevitable, I communicate my disconnection from TV Bahia”, he vented. “It was 31 years of exclusive, intense dedication”, highlighted. “A long, hilly, winding, surprising road, as the practice of good journalism on TV usually imposes”, reinforced.

The veteran did not comment on his future on TV and defined the moment as challenging. “The horizon is undefined for now”, said. He was a member of TV Bahia since its formation.

A few weeks ago, reporter Vladimir Vilaça, from Globo Minas, announced his departure from the company after nearly ten years. “Now, I’m going to do personal projects, projects that go through the production of digital marketing content, corporate communication and entrepreneurship. It’s something I’ve been wanting for some time”, he said. “Need to do something new, butterflies in my stomach”, he stressed.

“I wanted to thank everyone who texted, wanting to know what happened. I want to thank everyone who followed all this time on TV. I want to close by asking you not to leave me! I will appear more around here, always producing relevant content. Thanks for everything”, concluded.