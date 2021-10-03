Globo fires former correspondent and special reporter to cut spending

To cut costs, TV Globo fired a former correspondent and special reporter. Roberto Paiva, Robinson Cerântula and Fernando Saraiva leave the station. The three were disconnected last Friday (1).

Paiva was a special reporter. Cerântula was a special producer and was responsible for a series of police scoops at the station. Saraiva, in turn, was a correspondent for Grupo Globo in London and was at the channel for 22 years. He says the exit is by mutual agreement.

The contracts of the first two were terminated for high earnings. The producer had been working for 28 years and participated in reports by César Tralli and César Galvão. Paiva started in the 2000s and had been in São Paulo for over ten years, according to Notícias da TV.

Globo has invested in new faces

In addition to laying off old employees to cut expenses, the network invests in renovations and cheaper names. Ana Escalada took over the direction in São Paulo in place of Cristina Piasentini.

The advertising market invested R$ 3.144 billion in open TV only in the first half of 2021. Data show that, even with the pandemic, broadcasters continue to be the darling of advertising in Brazil. In the survey, there is no division of the portion for each station, but it is known that Globo gets around 60% of that.