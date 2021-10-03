Globo fires two journalists due to high salaries

Last Friday (1), two journalists and a producer from Globe were fired. Are they the special reporter Roberto Paiva, who frequently contributed reports to Jornal Nacional and Jornal Hoje, and the international correspondent Fernando Saraiva, whose mission was to act in the sport of open TV and SportTV.

In addition, the Marinho family channel dismissed the producer Robinson Cerantula, known for covering big scoops of police journalism within the nearly 30 years of his hiring. The reason for the casualties, according to Notícias da TV, would be the same for everyone: spending cuts.

Paiva, who began his career at affiliates in Pará and Paraná at the beginning of this century, had been working at Globo São Paulo for more than a decade. Cerântula produced articles mainly in partnership with César Tralli and César Galvão for local journalists. Fernando Saraiva, in turn, had a 22-year contract with Grupo Globo and worked directly from the studios in London.

Grateful, Fernando posted about Globo’s departure on his Instagram. “After 22 years of work, I reached an agreement to leave Grupo Globo. Gee, 22 years old, half my life. In that time, I managed to accomplish most of my professional goals: I visited more than 50 countries, covered the World Cup, the Olympics, more than 10 world championships outside Brazil, I was an international correspondent, presenter”, declared the journalist.