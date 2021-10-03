Globo loses momentum and has worst month in history on the national market · TV News

September 2021 was the month in which Globo had the least impact in its entire history in the national market. Even with the main segments of soap operas occupied by reruns, the audience leader has rates below the average in prime time in the country, which impacts the performance of the entire programming.

Last month, Globo’s 24-hour average (from 6 am to 6 am) was 10.9 points on the PNT (National Television Panel), which shows the ibope of the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country. Data obtained by TV news indicate that the station had never been below the average of 11 points in this measurement.

Until then, the worst monthly rates had been registered in December 2018 (11.1) and December 2020 (11.2), which is considered normal, since the last month of the year has a smaller number of televisions turned on by account of the holiday and travel period.

In September 2020, when there was still no vaccine and more people were at home because of the pandemic, Globo’s 24-hour average was 12.1 points — that is, there was a 10% drop from one year to the next .

Of the large broadcasters, Record was the only one that had a small growth in the period: from 4.3 to 4.4. Already SBT (from 4.0 to 3.6) and Band (from 1.2 to 1.0) also fell.

The vice leader in TV consumption, however, is not Edir Macedo’s network, but “TV/video content without reference”, which includes not only services such as Netflix, Globoplay, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ , PlayPlus and the like, as well as YouTube and even video games or DVDs. From one year to the next, the jump was from 5.8 to 6.2 points on the 24-hour average — up 7%.

falling leader

In the comparison August x September this year, Globo’s fall in the PNT was 0.7 point average on Ibope, which represents 187,000 less tuned households in the audience leader. This was the third consecutive month of drop in attendance.

In Greater São Paulo, the country’s main advertising market, the broadcaster’s 24-hour average closed at 11.2 points. The index was not the lowest in history, but it is the worst performance in September since 2014, when the ibope had been 10.1 points.

The scenario in October for Globo may be a little better, despite the lack of big news for prime time. To grow, the network will depend on a reaction from the reruns of Império and Pega Pega, which enter the final stretch and may present an increase in audience, which would boost products such as Jornal Nacional and the post-novel series of nine.

As of November 8th, the station will once again have an unprecedented plot in the most important time on TV, with the premiere of Um Lugar ao Sol in the space of the serial about Commander José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). Pega Pega is scheduled to end on the 19th of next month and will be replaced by Quem Mais Vida, Melhor, which has been recorded since January.