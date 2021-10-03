GM employees in São Caetano do Sul reject salary increase proposal and go on strike | Economy

Workers at General Motors in São Caetano do Sul, in ABC Paulista, suspended production on Friday (1), in protest for the company to postpone the salary reset from the base date of September to February and reduce the rights of employees, according to the ABC Metalworkers Union. The stoppage occurs indefinitely.

“We had no alternative but to stop the company’s activities. The counter-proposal made at the negotiation table falls short of what we are demanding”, said Aparecido Inácio da Silva, president of the Metallurgist Union of São Caetano do Sul, which is affiliated to Força Sindical.

In a statement, GM says it is making every effort to reach an agreement that is good for both parties.

“The company hopes that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible, with a viable and sustainable agreement, and that our factory’s operations are quickly fully normalized,” said the automaker.

According to Força Sindical, the counterproposal presented by the company includes:

Full replacement of inflation to be applied to salaries on February 1, 2022;

to be applied to salaries on February 1, 2022; 50% of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the period, with application in February 2023;

of the period, with application in February 2023; Food stamp of BRL 350 to employees with salaries up to R$4,429, with

implementation in February 2022;

to employees with salaries up to R$4,429, with implementation in February 2022; Allowance of BRL 1 thousand to be paid in October 2021.

Workers claim:

Salary replacement based on I NPC accumulated in the last 12 months ;

; real increase 5%;

5%; Salary floor with correction by INPC from 2016 to 2021 ;

; Food stamps ranging from BRL 500 to BRL 1 thousand ;

; Profit sharing (PR) in the amount of R$18 thousand, with an advance of R$10 thousand;

Advance of half of the 13th salary/2022 for February 2022;

for February 2022; Inclusion of home office clause ;

; five-year payment (additional for completing five years of service) 5%;

(additional for completing five years of service) 5%; Return of the readjustment of the salary scale every 6 months;

Christmas basket.

The strike takes place just over a month after the São Caetano plant resumed activities in one shift after almost three months closed due to a lack of electronic components. The second round was operated again last Monday (4).