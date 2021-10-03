Grêmio will have 3 fundamental changes against Sport

Grêmio will have 3 big changes for the game against Sport, which go beyond the exchange of pieces. The team will be set up in a different way, to add the 3 points and finally leave the relegation zone after four months.

Coach Felipão knows he can’t miss this opportunity. The trio of defensive midfielders will not act and so will be in the next rounds. With Villasanti away for three games, the tendency is for Douglas Costa, along with Alisson and Ferreira to gain space and rapport.

The coach had a full week of training to give Grêmio a new face. In fact, since he arrived at the tricolor, the team started to play defensively and not to concede goals became the main objective of the team. Thus, the tricolor managed to add points.

But, Sport is an opponent that will come well closed on the field and that will certainly make it difficult for their team. Therefore, making punctual changes is important and this is already defined.

Grêmio comes with 3 important changes against Sport

tactical change: the first change is the dismantling of the system with three defensive midfielders, removing Lucas Silva from the team and putting a more offensive player. In short, the defensive mentality will be put aside for the time being. name change: Douglas Costa will enter, playing on the side of the field and with Alisson centered in the midfield of the tricolor team. offensive team: Grêmio’s latest change is to have an offensive team, which is stimulated by the first two questions. In addition, full-backs will have more freedom to attack and seek to kill the game quickly.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA