Guitarist dies aged 79 in Pará

One of the best known personalities in Pará, guitarist Sebastião Tapajós died today at the age of 79 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction. The information has been confirmed to the UOL in contact with the Hospital Unimed Oeste, located in the city of Santarém.
Sebastião was admitted early in the evening with symptoms typical of a heart attack, including shortness of breath, and was taken to the resuscitation sector, where he stayed for over 40 minutes, being resuscitated, without success. Doctors on duty, Dr Musa Martins and Dr Everaldo Otoni, attested to his death at 19:30.
Announcement from Unimed West Hospital
The information was also commented on by the state governor, Helder Barbalho (MDB), who highlighted his sadness at being informed about Sebastião’s death.
Also in a publication on Twitter, Barbalho confirmed that official mourning for three days was decreed for the violinist’s death. “Considered one of the biggest in the world,” he said in the tribute.
Career of Sebastião Tapajós
Sebastião Tapajós was trained as a professional guitarist at the National Conservatory of Music in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital.
With more than 60 albums released during his musical trajectory, the artist has also won awards and toured Europe. He also stood out for playing musicals inside and outside Brazil.
Sebastião returned to the city of Santarém, in Pará, where he grew up, to live the last years of his life. The guitarist received the title of honorary doctor from UEPA (University of the State of Pará) in 2013.