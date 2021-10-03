Guitarist dies aged 79 in Pará

One of the best known personalities in Pará, guitarist Sebastião Tapajós died today at the age of 79 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction. The information has been confirmed to the UOL in contact with the Hospital Unimed Oeste, located in the city of Santarém.

Sebastião was admitted early in the evening with symptoms typical of a heart attack, including shortness of breath, and was taken to the resuscitation sector, where he stayed for over 40 minutes, being resuscitated, without success. Doctors on duty, Dr Musa Martins and Dr Everaldo Otoni, attested to his death at 19:30.

Announcement from Unimed West Hospital

The information was also commented on by the state governor, Helder Barbalho (MDB), who highlighted his sadness at being informed about Sebastião’s death.

I have just received the sad news of the death of Sebastião Tapajós. Born in Alenquer, he was considered one of the greatest guitarists in the world. My deepest feelings to the family and friends of our eternal Tião! pic.twitter.com/TklQOtGLf4 — Helder Barbalho (@helderbarbalho) October 3, 2021

Official three-day mourning decree for the death of our eternal guitarist, Sebastião Tapajós! — Helder Barbalho (@helderbarbalho) October 3, 2021

Also in a publication on Twitter, Barbalho confirmed that official mourning for three days was decreed for the violinist’s death. “Considered one of the biggest in the world,” he said in the tribute.

Career of Sebastião Tapajós

Sebastião Tapajós was trained as a professional guitarist at the National Conservatory of Music in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital.

With more than 60 albums released during his musical trajectory, the artist has also won awards and toured Europe. He also stood out for playing musicals inside and outside Brazil.

Sebastião returned to the city of Santarém, in Pará, where he grew up, to live the last years of his life. The guitarist received the title of honorary doctor from UEPA (University of the State of Pará) in 2013.