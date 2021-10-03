Health spends R$ 70 thousand per month to save expired SUS products | Brazil

O Ministry of Health spent about BRL 70 thousand per month to store medicines , tests and inputs of SUS expired . Revealed by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, the stock of products without expiration date is valued at R$ 243 million.

The value to keep the products in the distribution center of Health, in Guarulhos (SP), was confirmed by federal government authorities who follow the discussions.

VTCLog, investigated by Covid’s CPI in the Senate, manages the warehouse. It is up to the company to inform the Ministry of products about to expire, in addition to separating void or prohibited inputs.

When contacted, the Ministry of Health declined to comment on the expired stock and did not confirm whether payment is made entirely to VTCLog. The folder placed all information on expired products under confidentiality for five years.

In response to questions submitted via LAI (Access to Information Law), the ministry said the data could endanger the lives, safety or health of the population.

Saúde also stated that disclosing the information would pose “a high risk to the financial, economic or monetary stability of the country”, as well as a risk to the security of “institutions or high national or foreign authorities and their families”.

Folha de S.Paulo asked about the current expired stock, storage value, and what volume was incinerated in recent years. Saúde said that the data are “reserved”.

After revealing the stock, the minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health) recognized that the SUS input cemetery “is a problem”, but denied negligence. The minister also tried to throw the responsibility for losing the products on previous administrations.

“In relation to expired inputs, this is really a problem. It’s not that the ministry lets them win through negligence, it’s because you buy in quantity, there are inputs that were purchased in the two governments prior to President Bolsonaro’s government and they were not distributed” , said Queiroga, in a hearing in the Senate.

The minister’s assistants are now trying to understand why each item won. Health members say that the products must be incinerated when they reach, together, a ton. Officially, the government also did not say how long it will take to reach this volume and whether it will incinerate all the products or give them another destination.

The ministry refused to say how long it has been paying around R$70,000 to keep expired items in the warehouse.

In a statement, VTC Log said it “faithfully complies with contractual obligations” and stated that it reports monthly on critical inventory of maturing and overdue products.

“All management responsibility for the distribution of vaccines belongs to the folder [Ministério da Saúde]”, said the company.

Deputies from five parties of the Chamber Financial Oversight Committee asked for an audit of the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) about possible omissions “which led to the waste of R$ 243 million in vaccines, tests and medicines that have expired in the possession of the Ministry of Health”. The proposal was approved by congressmen on September 15th.

According to a survey carried out in August by Folha de S.Paulo, the Health distribution center holds 3.7 million items that began to expire at least in 2018. Almost all of them expired during Bolsonaro’s administration.

There is flu vaccines, about 2 million covid’s RT-PCR tests and high cost drugs for rare deseases, among other items without validity.

The ministry focused on the stock data from mid-September, after the “Folha de S.Paulo” revealed the case. In a previous analysis, members of the folder evaluated that the loss is reduced in some cases, as suppliers exchanged expired products for new ones.

This compensation occurred with the covid exams, as the remaining batches in Health had failed quality tests.

But the approximately 820,000 insulin pens, valued at R$ 10 million, were not under any restrictions and remained in the Bolsonaro government warehouse until their validity expires.

These same employees of the folder state that there are still doubts about the actual size of the expired stock, as the preliminary analysis indicates flaws in the input and output records of inputs.

The director of the Dlog (Department of Logistics) of Health, retired general Ridauto Fernandes, said that he is in the “full process of investigation” of the causes that led to the end of validity of the SUS items.

“And, of course, we can’t afford to stop other things we do – such as delivering vaccines, acquiring essential supplies, etc. – to make an investigation with exclusive dedication. But we’re giving the case the attention it deserves, it’s something important that can lead to improvement of processes and improvements in benefit of the public good”, wrote Fernandes to “Folha de S.Paulo”.

The general did not give details about the findings. He just said that he is looking for “robust data that allow us to improve our processes, mitigating the risk of losses as much as possible and favoring the economy of public resources”.

An area that operates at the end of the line of input management, Dlog was under the command of Roberto Dias, appointed by the Centrão, during most of the Bolsonaro government. He was only dismissed on June 29, after Corporal Luiz Paulo Dominghetti told Folha de S.Paulo that he received a bribe from Dias to unlock the sale of vaccines.

The expired products would also be intended for SUS patients with hepatitis C, cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, tuberculosis, rare diseases, schizophrenia, rheumatoid arthritis, transplants and kidney problems, among other situations. Some items that will be incinerated are missing from health posts.

The company VTCLog entered Covid’s CPI radar to investigate the logistics contracts that were increased during the pandemic. Senators suspect that she is part of a scheme to defraud contracts, in which Roberto Dias would have participated. The company and the former director deny the irregularities.

The commission also sees signs of payment slips in favor of Dias by Voetur, a company that has the same partners as VTCLog, totaling R$47,000.

The CPI also received an anonymous letter last month, giving details about the company’s directors and citing their alleged influence on the Bolsonaro government and asking the commission to deepen this line of investigation, which began in July.

Data obtained by “Folha de S.Paulo” show expired stock of medicines, tests and vaccines valued at more than R$ 240 million. There are about 3.69 million items, which can serve a much larger number of people in the SUS, as each vial of vaccine, for example, has up to dozens of doses.

CGLAB (General Coordination of Laboratories): R$ 140.73 million

More than 2 million Covid RT-PCR tests, plus dengue, zyka, chikungunya, leishmaniasis and various reagents

Vaccines: BRL 49.59 million

About 12 million immunizers for BCG, flu, polio, hepatitis B, tetra viral, serums for various diseases, in addition to diluents

Medicines purchased by court order: R$ 32.99 million

Mainly expensive drugs for rare diseases, such as eculizumab (HPN) and ataluren (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy)

Exceptional drugs: R$ 17.72 million

Insulin pen and treatments for hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer, Parkinson, among other diseases

Others: BRL 1.93 million

Blood products, rabies treatments, tuberculosis and malaria prevention products

STD/AIDS Programs: BRL 420 thousand

Mainly HIV and HCV diagnostic kits