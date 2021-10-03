Hernan Crespo leaving São Paulo? Technician is speculated on Argentine giant

O São Paulo it has been going through many ups and downs in the Brazilian Championship and is not able to establish itself in the table, seeing the relegation zone very closely. The tricolor is currently in 13th place on the leaderboard and has 27 points, just four more than the Z4’s first.

The team from São Paulo is in a bad sequence of results in the competition, achieving only one victory in the last five games played. Bad performances have made the coach Hernan Crespo start to be questioned by the board of the club and by the fans, after a promising start to the season with the title of the Campeonato Paulista.

Hernan Crespo arrived at the team at the beginning of the 2021 season and made a beautiful state championship, winning the competition title and reaching the brazilian as a favorite of the season. However, the good performances did not continue and were followed by eliminations both in the Libertadores and in the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup.

During his time, the coach has already led the team in 55 games and had 24 wins, 12 defeats and 19 draws, achieving about 55% of advantage ahead of the team. However, a possible interest of the river plate you can take it curly to leave O São Paulo sooner than expected, as the Argentine team would be interested in hiring him from January.

O river plate should not renew contract with coach Marcelo Gallardo after seven years leading the team and winning several titles. The trend is for the coach to venture into the European continent and is very connected to the Barcelona, mainly due to the bad moment experienced by Ronald Koeman ahead of the Spanish team.

Marcelo Gallardo and Hernán Crespo played together for River Plate in the 1996 season, when they won the Copa Libertadores title. The victory in the competition was the second in the history of the Argentine giant, which was again won by the club in 2015 and 2018.