Horoscope of the Day: check the forecast for today’s signs, Sunday (10/03)

O Tech News brings this Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the editorial of Signs and Horoscopes the predictions of the stars, in a day’s horoscope for Aries, Taurus and Gemini. The big tip for today is: Beware of impulsiveness

The tenth month of the year comes with the great challenge of maintaining balance in life. Check out the day horoscope of the signs Aries, Taurus and Gemini today. Read the article below and stay on top of all the astral predictions.

See too: Horoscope of the Day: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius this Sunday (10/03)

This Sunday, the waning moon is in virgin, and we continue with retrograde mercury in pounds until October 18th. Mars is not in a positive position because it is too close to the sun.

Positive point: It will be a good time to take new attitudes, rebirth phase, spiritual awakening and expansion of consciousness. Look for balance in this period.

Horoscope of the Day: Leo (07/21/08)

Hectic day, with a lot of work. Be careful not to bring extra work home or help people. Avoid excesses on this day, there is an energy of authoritarianism or great concern. Think before committing to more commitments and pay attention to details so you don’t make mistakes. The color of the day for Cancers is Terracotta

Today’s Leo Horoscope (07/21/08)

You might like this: Horoscope of the Day: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces this Sunday (10/03)

Day of action and movement. Beware of disputes so as not to get involved in arguments. Balance yourself to keep your energy high throughout the day and start the week well. You are determined to fulfill your goals, but beware of anxiety, don’t run over people around you. Your initiatives will be successful, you will have to collaborate with others to reach your goals.

Horoscope of the Day: Virgo (23/08 to 22/09)

Courage and movement. Beware of excessive worry that can make you angry. With the Sun in Libra, every sign is challenged to seek balance. Beware of low energy and fatigue. You need to get out of the rut. Invite your friends for a group outing. Don’t despair, you’ll be able to complete all your tasks.