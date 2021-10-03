House of Artists back to SBT? Understand why return is impossible · TV News

Social networks were in an uproar this Saturday (2) because of a post by an SBT affiliate that confirmed the return of the Casa dos Artistas (2001-2004), one of the most famous realities in the history of Brazilian TV. But, for legal reasons, the fact is impossible. The broadcaster itself denied the information of a return in 2022.

According to the publication made on Friday (1) by TV Ponta Negra, a partner of SBT in Rio Grande do Norte, the network would be preparing the return of the program for next year. The information would have been confirmed by Daniel Abravanel, who was in Natal last Wednesday (29) for an event of the group that owns the local TV, and also by Silvio Santos’ station.

However, consulted by TV news, SBT’s Communication denied any project to return the program, which has the highest audience position in the network’s history. “We have not confirmed anything. The Casa dos Artistas will not return,” he reinforced. TV Ponta Negra deleted the publication from its Instagram after the repercussion on Twitter.

Legally, SBT can’t even come back with the attraction either. Globo and producer Endemol sued the network in the 2000s for considering Casa dos Artistas a plagiarism of Big Brother, a format that had been purchased by the audience leader months before and that SBT came very close to acquiring.

After a long battle, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) won the case for Globo and Endemol in 2015 and recognized that there was a copy of the Big Brother format at the Casa dos Artistas. The value of the action was around R$ 18 million at the time. After the legal understanding, there was an agreement between all parties.

Recently, SBT renewed the Casa dos Artistas brand at the INPI (National Institute of Intellectual Property), which gave rise to speculation about the return. This kind of process, however, is normal for program names.

Globo, for example, renewed brands linked to Faustão, even with the departure of the presenter defined for the Band.