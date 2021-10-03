How does the Individual Microentrepreneur’s health plan work? Ask questions – Business

For an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) to ensure the access to health it is more than necessary, considering that you must always be willing to seek results for your business. Thus, the MEI health plan can help the entrepreneur to have this benefit and still save.

This is because, in January 2018, the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) determined that MEI workers can hire a corporate health care to benefit from specialized medical assistance.

For ask questions and help to hire the service, see below how the MEI health plan works, what documentation is required and more.

What is the MEI health plan?

It is a modality of medical and hospital assistance aimed at Individual Micro-entrepreneurs. It works in the same way as a corporate health plan, with access to the services of the accredited network of the chosen operator. In addition, they can cost up to 35% less than the traditional ones.

How does the MEI health plan work?

This type of health plan has the same characteristics as a business plan. The big advantage is that the benefit can be enlarged for family members (spouse and child) of the individual entrepreneur, in addition to the hired employee.

In addition, you can also choose which coverage, location coverage and co-payment, according to your interest.

See below for others benefits:

A wide service network;

humanized services;

Access to various medical specialties;

Specific exams.

It is worth noting that the needs they vary according to the service providers, which start counting from the signing of the contract.

What types of health plans?

Individual or family plan: for individuals;

for individuals; Corporate collective plan: for groups of people working in the same company;

for groups of people working in the same company; Collective membership plan: through professional association or union;

How to make health insurance through MEI?

The company’s uptime is a criterion for contracting the health plan. To acquire the service, the professional must have documents that at least prove 6 months of the company’s existence.

It is worth remembering the importance of the microentrepreneur’s organization to have these roles separated when choosing the best service.

In addition, it is necessary to:

The CNPJ MEI;

A dependent;

RG and CPF

What documents are needed to obtain a MEI Health Plan?

Enrollment in the Competent Body, such as the Board of Trade;

in the Competent Body, such as the Board of Trade; Active Registration before the Federal Revenue or other documents required by applicable law;

How much?

It depends. The price can vary according to each operator and the accredited network, in addition to regional coverage, number of beneficiaries, among others. In Brazil, there are more than 700 operators of health plans registered with the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

Care before hiring a health plan

read the contract and clarify doubts with the broker, operator, benefits administrator or ANS;

with the broker, operator, benefits administrator or ANS; Read the Guidance Letter before completing the Health Declaration;

the Guidance Letter before completing the Health Declaration; Respond to the Health Declaration with truthful information. If in doubt, ask for advice from a doctor ;

; Check if the type of contract was indicated in the adhesion proposal matches to the one you chose.

Situations where the business plan can be canceled

Unilateral termination without cause

After one year of validity, the contract may be terminated without reason, provided that it is on the anniversary date and with prior notification of 60 days. It is noteworthy that the service provider must present the reason for termination.

If the illegitimacy of the MEI is found

The operator may terminate the contract if it finds irregularities in the MEI documentation, as long as it gives notification 60 days in advance. In it, you must be informed which is the observed irregularity.