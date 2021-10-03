How to check if your Guarantee Fund is being deposited

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a right of the worker who performs some function with a formal contract. It is the employer’s responsibility to make the payment through specific guides that will be paid to Caixa Econômica Federal, which can also be made via the Internet or lottery outlets.

In many, workers can be harmed, as many companies fail to pay because there is no direct charge.

Therefore, it is recommended that the worker always check if the companies are making deposits. When a company fails to pay the FGTS, the employee can claim, that is, claim the amounts that were not deposited within a period of five years, after which it will no longer be possible.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have created a problem for the worker, because the government made some changes regarding the obligation of companies to pay the FGTS, which may have generated some defaults. In this case, the employee must always be checking if there are deposits in the FGTS account.

In April, May, June and July 2021, the government granted the right to companies to be exempt from depositing the 8% of the FGTS, however, in September, companies were again required to make the deposit in the accounts of the FGTS of the worker.

How to access the Guarantee Fund balance?

The worker will be able to access the FGTS balance through the cell phone through the app (available in Android and iOS). Go to your app store and search for FGTS. Then download, logging in with the data that will be requested. After accessing the platform, request the statement, checking both active and inactive accounts, last deposits and other details.

Caixa’s Call Center

There is another channel, this one the oldest and used by workers who need to request the FGTS balance. Call the Caixa Econômica Federal Service Center by calling 0800 726 0101 and opting for the “Balance Verification” option.

The most detailed information you will only get through the app. Via landline, the information is less detailed. However, the phone is mostly used by people who cannot or have difficulty using the app.

Another option is the Caixa website, and it is also possible to access the balance of the Employment Compensation Fund. Enter the page (on the left side, go to the “For Workers” option), then login and go to the “FGTS” option. This way you will have all the necessary information.