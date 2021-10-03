‘I don’t care about showing the teat’, says Lary Bottino

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/02/2021 5:39 pmUpdated on 10/02/2021 7:18 PM

Marina and Erika have tried to advise Lary Bottino on the tricks for changing without showing too much, but the newcomer has made it clear that she doesn’t mind. In the conversation circle were also Dynho, Victor and Bil.

Lary heard from Marina that it is forbidden to change in the booth, so she said that the tactic is to change with your robe, being careful, especially, when putting on a bra or bikini.

Bottino was not uncomfortable with the situation and stated: “If I could go around naked? I don’t mind showing my tit, especially the tit I paid for”.

Not all pedestrians know it, but the influencer produces adult content and used its reality entry to promote its +18 entertainment sales.

A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at ‘A Fazenda’

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 24

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 24

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 24

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 24

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro falls into choro at party - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 24

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro bursts into tears in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy 'bottom of the sea' themed party - Playback/PlayPlus

7 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy 'bottom of the sea' themed party - Playback/PlayPlus

8 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 24

The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 24

The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 24

The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 24

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn't know Lary Bottino - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 24

The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn’t know Lary Bottino

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane and Marina dance at the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

18 / 24

The Farm 2021: Stefane and Marina dance at the party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

19 / 24

The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades - Reproduction/PlayPlus

20 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

21 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange - Reproduction/PlayPlus

22 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins the party - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins the party - Reproduction/Playplus

24 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda: After the elimination of Mussunzinho, who deserves to win the reality show?

2.80%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.37%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.63%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.58%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.26%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.65%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.88%

Reproduction/Instagram

1.61%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

20.62%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.23%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.45%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 12088 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.