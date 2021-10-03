‘I don’t care about showing the teat’, says Lary Bottino

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

Marina and Erika have tried to advise Lary Bottino on the tricks for changing without showing too much, but the newcomer has made it clear that she doesn’t mind. In the conversation circle were also Dynho, Victor and Bil.

Lary heard from Marina that it is forbidden to change in the booth, so she said that the tactic is to change with your robe, being careful, especially, when putting on a bra or bikini.

Bottino was not uncomfortable with the situation and stated: “If I could go around naked? I don’t mind showing my tit, especially the tit I paid for”.

Not all pedestrians know it, but the influencer produces adult content and used its reality entry to promote its +18 entertainment sales.

A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at ‘A Fazenda’

