“I don’t have conditions”, says Medrado about the fine

Fernanda Medrado entered into The Farm 13 as a promise to generate content. However, a mixture of sensations involved the singer, who decided to ring the bell of the rural reality show, expressing her desire to leave the country house in Itapecerica da Serra.

Saying that she is embarrassed for returning home empty-handed, the former employee reveals that she still doesn’t know how she’s going to settle the score with the Record TV, since the contract specifies that dropouts are financially penalized.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“The management has not contacted me yet. They said that the legal will still get in touch with me. I didn’t return the car because I didn’t take it, I didn’t even get close. I don’t know how I can pay this fine and when I say I can’t pay, it’s not history. I dont know what I will do. They didn’t tell me the specific amount, but they made it clear that I’ll have to pay the fine for giving up on ‘A Fazenda 13’“, said Medrado in an interview with Fabia Oliveira.

Regarding the reason why I wanted to leave the attraction led by Adriane Galisteu, the ex-Power Couple explained that she was already shaken by other personal situations, when she came across behaviors that made her even more worried.

“Some people said that I would leave ‘The Farm 13’ canceled, that I was on the side of people who would harm me in the game, that I was not supposed to have friendships with ‘x’ and ‘y’ and they were people I was already next. They said I needed to get away because people out here would be seeing me in a bad way. They even said I would go out as a ‘bitch bitch’ and that made me feel bad. This rejection thing really made me feel bad.“explains the rapper.

According to her, thinking about her family helped her make the decision. “The possibility of having my children attacked and rejected left me devastated. I rang the bell the second time, people continued to talk, they repeated that I would come out as ‘baby’s daughter** and that my family would be harmed. I got worse and rang the bell. I was also called superb and that was a character“he declares.