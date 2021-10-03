‘I love you, but…’: mental health and the naturalization of child violence – 10/01/2021

Maybe you haven’t seen it yet, but a series of videos circulates through social networks in which adults appear singing to children an excerpt from the following song: “I love you, but if necessary I’ll break you in the bud”.

Performances are varied. Some scenes show adult people pointing their flip flops at the face of children who appear to be three years old, others show belts, broomsticks and, in a specific video, the adult person wraps the child’s neck with a power cord.

We are not going to dive into what the rest of the lyrics say, as this is not a song related to child violence, but it is important to point out that all these videos are recorded with the intention of generating laughter in the face of the threat of “breaking the child in the butt” , if necessary.

Some people might say that this is a comic social network scene, so it should be seen as an innocent and no-nonsense joke. Others will say that the world is too boring and now you can’t even play.

But are the games we play not inspired by the reality in which we live? Does violence against adults generate more commotion than violence against children? Why does saying that we’re going to “crash a kid” amuse us? Would we laugh at this song if it were a man singing to his wife that “I love you, but if I have to I’ll break you to the ground”?

Bell hooks, a wonderful American writer and teacher, in her book “Tudo Sobre o Amor” says the following:

In contrast to women, who can organize and protest against macho domination, demanding equal rights and justice, children can only count on well-meaning adults who eventually help them if they are exploited and oppressed at home.”

When we say to a child that we love him, but if necessary we will “break him to the ground”, we are sending the message that love and violence are two sides of the same coin and that I, the strongest person, define the need to assault her. I hit you because I love you.

Right now we are giving the information that the one who loves hits and whoever gets beaten deserved the aggression suffered. The victim becomes the culprit.

This lesson of love and aggression learned within the family is often carried over to other social interactions and repeated in other relationships. However, it is worth remembering that the child did not learn to always be a victim of aggression, in fact, he learned that whoever is stronger should attack the weaker people.

It is not uncommon for early childhood educators to report that many children who are attacked at home beat other children at school. This may be due to the fact that the child realizes that at home he is the weakest, and that is why he is beaten, but at school he is more powerful, so there he can attack.

There are many adults who claim to have been beaten in childhood and today they feel no effect of these attacks on their lives. Really?

Let’s look at some possible effects on the mental health of people who were hit during childhood:

Fear of taking a stand in front of authority figures, such as a boss: it may be related to the fear of suffering some kind of aggression, even if, consciously, there is no such risk;

it may be related to the fear of suffering some kind of aggression, even if, consciously, there is no such risk; Low intellectual self-esteem: in the case of people who got beaten up for not doing their homework masterfully or for getting poor grades at school;

in the case of people who got beaten up for not doing their homework masterfully or for getting poor grades at school; Short fuse in debates or moments of disagreement: many people learned in childhood that “whoever is wrong has to shut up”;

many people learned in childhood that “whoever is wrong has to shut up”; Difficulty leaving an abusive relationship: after all, since he was a child he learned that if he’s getting beaten, it’s because he deserved it, even though he didn’t agree with it;

after all, since he was a child he learned that if he’s getting beaten, it’s because he deserved it, even though he didn’t agree with it; Grossness as a way of expressing affection: many adults say that rudeness is their way of showing love, but most of the time they are people who have learned that love is a feeling and violence (physical or verbal) is a possible way to express it.

It’s not about pointing fingers at people who have children, after all, aggression against children happens in society as a whole and is validated by adult bodies in general. Proof of this is the success of these videos I mentioned.

Comments with laughter emojis and thousands of likes show how much we adults have difficulty seeing humanity in children. We treat them as beings that need to be tamed and docile (calm, quiet and docile bodies) and to achieve this goal we have the go-ahead to threaten to “break them in the dick”.