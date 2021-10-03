‘I only discovered ADHD at 36’: stereotypes impair diagnosis in women – 10/02/2021

Imagine the following scene: A woman parks her car and comes out with a laptop backpack and a purse. Upon realizing that the car does not fit the space, the woman decides to maneuver it again. When she’s satisfied, she gets out of the vehicle and looks for her things. After a while in a daze, she crouches down and experiences a feeling of terror: her backpack and purse have been crushed!

The truthful report is one of the many episodes that marked the life of this reporter who, only after many messes and at 36 years old, was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Then you might think, “It was just a distraction” or “Everyone makes mistakes.” Well, in the case of ADHD patients, these facts are very common and involve psychological and social suffering.

The disorder, which has a neurobiological cause, is almost always associated with agitation, impulsiveness and aggression, but in girls and women these factors do not always occur. “In them, the inattention factor is more prevalent. They are quiet, dreamy and during class at school they have their head in the world of the Moon”, says psychiatrist Katia Beatriz Correa e Silva, member of the board of the ABDA (Brazilian Association of Attention Deficit).

These girls go unnoticed in schools, in their homes and also in scientific research, which although they have evolved a lot over time, did not include the female gender, according to an article published in 2020 in the scientific journal BMC Public Health. The consensus, which is signed by 21 experts, recognizes that stigmatizing attitudes towards ADHD still play an important clinical outcome role, annually leaving millions of girls and women undiagnosed.

In childhood, it is more common for boys to have ADHD, but in adulthood there is parity between genders. Image: iStock

The issue of gender in diagnosis

It is estimated that 5% of children and 3% of adults worldwide have ADHD. The disorder, which begins in childhood, may or may not persist into adulthood, compromising the individual’s functioning in various sectors of life. While in childhood there is a prevalence of up to four boys for each girl diagnosed, in adulthood there is parity between genders.

Something happens in development, which is still not clear in research, that the proportion is leveling off. One of the hypotheses is that when they are not recognized and treated early, the symptoms tend to last into adulthood.” Luís Augusto Rohde, professor at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) and coordinator of the ADHD Program at Hospital das Clínicas de Porto Alegre.

The consensus article also states that girls tend to develop compensatory strategies for ADHD due to social norms. “They strive to inhibit hyperactive, impulsive and disorganized behavior because they understand that such attitudes violate the expected femininity”, reports Amaury Cantilino da Silva Junior, PhD in neuropsychiatry and behavioral sciences from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), who also he is vice-coordinator of the Committee for Studies and Research in Women’s Mental Health of the Brazilian Psychiatric Association.

When social and work demands increase, these undiagnosed women end up getting sick and often arrive at psychiatric clinics because of comorbidities, such as depressive disorder, anxiety, substance use, among others. “Our public arrives loaded with stigmas such as slow, very agitated, disinterested, that have a lot of rotation in their jobs, forgotten, etc. And all these difficulties arising from ADHD leave some inscriptions that make it difficult to search for causes”, reveals psychologist Ana Clara Leite , from the ATAI (Ambulatory of Attention and Impulsivity Disorders) of the Mental Health Hospital of the Health Secretariat of the State of Ceará.

Commitments caused by ADHD, according to the Brazilian Association of Attention Deficit:

Relationship difficulties due to low self-esteem;

Professional problems, such as frequent job changes, layoffs and level of achievement below your capacity;

Greater predisposition to alcohol and drug use disorders;

Tendency to get involved in various types of accidents, especially traffic accidents;

Increased risk of developing other disorders, such as depression, anxiety disorders, etc.

Late Discovery Reports

Delay in diagnosis, even when symptoms already appeared in childhood, is a frequent complaint in groups formed by women with ADHD on the social networks. In one of them, formed by more than 200 women, they are indignant with the late discovery of the disorder and many only recognized themselves ADHD after the diagnosis of a child, as the disease has a strong hereditary factor. This is the case of veterinarian Ludmila Araújo, 32 years old. “I teach my daughter that she has a little piece in her head that doesn’t work right. I wish they had talked to me too, because if I knew I would have avoided a lot of frustration.”

Bruna Madureira discovered that she had ADHD at age 25 Image: Personal archive

Architect Bruna Madureira, who was diagnosed at age 25, says that no one ever suspected that she had ADHD, because she was always quiet and because, despite her learning difficulties, she tried very hard not to disappoint her parents. “I spent a lot of my life locked away at home, I didn’t understand myself, I lost opportunities for lack of focus and I even tried to commit suicide twice because I couldn’t do college,” he says.

for the businesswoman Danielle Martins, 44, the diagnosis, received less than a year ago, was therapeutic. “Things fell into place and I came to understand many things that happened to me. ADHD, I can have more focus”.

Identification and treatment

Research has already shown that the brain of a person with ADHD has alterations in the frontal region. However, there is no exam that reveals the disorder and the diagnosis is only clinical, made by a psychiatrist who takes into account the criteria that were established by the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), of the American Psychiatric Association, and by the WHO (World Health Organization). “In mental illnesses there is no biological marker, so what will distinguish a hyperactive or inattentive individual from that with ADHD is the intensity and frequency of symptoms, in addition to the fact that they cause functional impairment”, explains Rohde.

Treatment for the disorder involves the use of psychostimulant medications that act on the neurotransmitter dopamine, helping brain function and reducing symptoms of distraction and hyperactivity. On the other hand, cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy helps the patient to change behavior patterns.