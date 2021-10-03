Ibaneis announces booster doses for health professionals in the DF

posted on 10/02/2021 7:16 PM / updated on 10/2/2021 7:30 PM

The Federal District received, this Saturday morning (2/10), a new batch of vaccines, with 64,350 doses from Pfizer. Of this total, 53,820 will be allocated to the health workers’ booster dose. The announcement was made by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) through Twitter.

According to the head of the local Executive, the rest of the doses, 10,530, will be for the booster dose for the elderly. Ibaneis also stated that vaccination strategies for health professionals will be discussed by the DF Vaccination Committee on Monday (4/10).

On Friday (1st/10), the Health Department announced the application of the booster dose for seniors aged 70 years or more in the DF. The booster is applied to those who completed the vaccination course with the second dose at least six months ago. To receive the vaccine, just go to the nearest vaccination point with your identity document and vaccination card proving the date of D2.

Cases

The Health Department (SES-DF) notified, on Saturday, eight deaths due to the new coronavirus and 593 cases of the disease registered in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the folder.

The deaths occurred between September 23 and this Saturday, and today three people died because of the disease. Among the victims, two of them are between 40 and 59 years old, and six are between 70 and over 80 years old. All had comorbidities.