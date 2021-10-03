Ibaté’s Health Department reduces service hours for the “tent” at the Municipal Hospital

Credit: Disclosure

Due to the low demand, the Municipal Health Department of Ibaté will reduce the opening hours of the ward aimed at patients with flu-like illnesses, popularly called “Tent”.

Elaine Sartorelli Breanza, municipal secretary of Health, explains that as of October 1st, the place will start serving patients, from 06:00 to 18:00. “The withdrawal of night care is due to the low demand for consultations and the reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city,” he said.

The last Consolidated Epidemiological Bulletin, released by the Epidemiological Surveillance and by the Office of Prevention and Monitoring of Coronavirus, showed that until September 25, the city no longer had any active cases of the disease. “We had 4,164 confirmed cases, with no new cases in the period from September 19th to 25th”, highlighted Elaine, who attributed the drop in the number of cases to the population’s vaccination process.

The Municipal Hospital of Ibaté acts preventively, since the beginning of the pandemic last year. One of the first actions was to separate suspected cases of the new coronavirus from patients with other pathologies. “This was a way for us to try to control the increase in contamination by Covid-19, during hospital care”, explains the secretary.

The Epidemiological Surveillance and the Ibaté Coronavirus Prevention and Monitoring Office warn that, at this time, sanitary measures must be maintained and intensified, with the use of face masks, use of alcohol gel for hand hygiene and avoiding agglomerations .

“It is important to remember that the pandemic is not over yet. We have new strains in circulation and we cannot be careless. Continue to pay attention to sanitary measures and social distancing so that we continue to have control of Covid in our city”, asked the secretary.

