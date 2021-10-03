IMF issues a new warning on cryptocurrencies and calls for stricter regulation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a new article warning about some risks that the cryptocurrency industry poses for the financial sector. The organization announced the need to strengthen the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry as its growth “creates a series of problems and risks to financial stability”.

Describing the widespread adoption of digital assets as “cryptization,” the article’s authors argue that the phenomenon would make the implementation of monetary and fiscal policies more difficult.

In the opinion of the IMF, many in the industry lack effective governance and risk management practices.

“The (pseudo) anonymity of cryptoactives also creates data gaps for regulators and can open unwanted doors to money laundering and terrorist financing. […] In addition, the cryptoecosystem is subject to different legal regulations in different countries, which makes coordination difficult”

Rigid regulation

According to the IMF, cryptocurrencies need stricter regulation to prevent financial instability, consumer fraud and terrorist financing.

The IMF also drew attention to stablecoins. They stressed that the term “covers a very diverse group of cryptocurrencies and can be misleading”, and that stable currencies themselves have the power to influence the financial system.

“Threats to fiscal policy could also intensify, given the potential of cryptocurrencies for tax evasion. […] The increase in demand for them can contribute to capital outflows that affect the foreign exchange market”.

Speaking of user risks, the IMF says that the disruptions experienced by brokers during periods of extreme market volatility have not yet had any palpable negative effects, but their impact continues to grow as cryptocurrencies become increasingly common.

The report also talks about the global risks associated with digital assets, saying that many companies lack strong operational, governance and risk practices.

“There are also several important cases of hacking-related theft of customer funds. So far, these incidents have not had a significant impact on financial stability.”

According to the IMF, as cryptocurrencies gain more adoption, “its importance in terms of potential implications for the economy in general is likely to increase.” In addition, according to the agency, the (pseudo) anonymity of crypto-assets creates data gaps for regulators.

“Given the composition of their reserves, some stables may suffer runs, with effects on the financial system. Runs may be motivated by investor concerns about the quality of their reserves or the speed with which reserves can be liquidated to meet potential redemptions.”

The IMF also said that regulators should strengthen interaction with each other, practice a coordinated approach to cryptocurrencies, pay attention to the implementation of existing global standards and the development of CBDCs.

The fund reacted negatively to El Salvador’s legalization of bitcoin. According to the organization, this decision may involve a series of risks and regulatory problems.