Impoverished Brazilians: GDP per capita to close the year still 7.5% below the peak of 2013 | Economy

The GDP per capital works as a thermometer to assess a nation’s well-being and income level, despite its limitations, due to the country’s inequalities.

The indicator is the sum of everything the country produces divided by the number of inhabitants. GDP per capita rises when economic activity advances at a faster pace than population growth. When there is a downturn in the economy, however, it tends to shrink more sharply, as the country’s total wealth decreases and the population continues to grow in Brazil. In other words, the cake gets smaller and needs to be shared with more people.

In 2020, GDP plummeted 4.1% in 2020, while GDP per capita dropped 4.8% – the biggest drop ever recorded in 25 years – to R$35,172 per inhabitant.

The Ibre/FGV estimates that GDP per capita will grow 4.1% in 2021. With that, the Brazilian market is expected to end the year still 0.9% poorer compared to 2019 and 7.5% below the historic high of 2013. For 2022, the projection is for an advance of only 0.8%, which would leave the indicator still 0.1% lower than the pre-pandemic level. See chart below:

The survey takes into account Ibre’s latest projections for the growth of the Brazilian economy. In September, the institute reduced its forecast for the advance of total GDP from 5.2% to 4.9% in 2021. The forecast for growth in 2022, on the other hand, dropped from 1.6% to 1.5%.

“The risk of a worst-case scenario for next year is more likely than an increase in GDP projections – which will also mean a very low GDP per capita growth rate. It will be below 1% for sure. Or. that is, it is still not recovering the level of 2019”, says economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Macro Bulletin of Ibre/FGV and author of the survey.

2013 peak should only be recovered at the end of the decade

Ibre’s current baseline scenario considers an average annual growth rate of 1.6% of the economy and 1% of GDP per capita from 2023.

“A baseline scenario of GDP per capita growth of 1% per year is quite feasible. But even so, we would only return to the 2013 level in 2029. In other words, it would take a decade to get back to the peak of 2013. It is very difficult for us to imagine anything better than this”, says the economist, highlighting the loss of steam in the economy in recent months and the record of very low growth in recent decades.

The researcher explains that the estimate already considers a lower population growth, which in theory is a factor of less pressure on the GDP per capital.

“In the previous decade, the average population growth per year was 0.83%. Now in this decade we predict that the growth will be 0.6% per year, which can also be revised downward depending on the result of the Census “, it says.

Even in a more optimistic scenario, with an economic growth rate of 3% per year from 2023, GDP per capita would return to the peak of 2013 from 2025. In other words, the return to the level before the great recession of 2014-2016 would take place after at least 12 years.

“This would be a super optimistic scenario, because the GDP to grow 3% systematically for several years is something very rare and atypical”, says Matos.

Brazil’s GDP retreats 0.1% in the 2nd quarter and recovery slows down

Last decade was the worst in history

From 1981 to 2019, the average growth rate of GDP per capita was only 0.7% per year, according to the survey.

The last decade was the worst in history for GDP per capita, in a movement against the world, as world wealth grew in the period.

According to Ibre, the Brazilian was on average 0.6% poorer per year between 2011 and 2020, a result even worse than that recorded in the 1980s, when GDP per capita fell by an average of 0.4% year on year. Considering only the period from 2015 to 2020, the average annual loss was 2%.

It is important to highlight, however, that the poor performance observed in the last decade is not only a result of the pandemic, but also of the severe recession registered between the end of 2014 and 2016 and the weak recovery in the following three years.

“We always like to point out a culprit for our mediocrity. But, before the pandemic, GDP was already prorating a lot. 2019 was already a relatively bad year, with some negative quarters, we were still 6.7% below the level 2013”, says the researcher. “We have a new crisis generated by the pandemic, but our growth challenges remain“, he adds.

Inflation, energy crisis and other brakes on GDP

The financial market’s economic projections for the economy have worsened week after week, according to the Focus report, by the Central Bank, which collects the evaluation of a hundred economists. Today, analysts estimate that GDP should grow 5.04% in 2021 and only 1.57% in 2022. At the beginning of the year, the forecast was for an increase of 2.5% next year.

After Brazil’s GDP advanced 1.2% in the 1st quarter, the recovery lost steam in the 2nd quarter, and analysts do not rule out the possibility of a further fall in GDP in the 3rd quarter, which would characterize a technical recession.

The researcher from Ibre points out that the industrial and consumer goods sector continues to be greatly affected by the increase in prices, lack of inputs and higher electricity costs.

“There is still room for normalization in public services and some service segments may perhaps accelerate a little. So it is difficult to imagine growth in the year much below 4.9%, and some growth for next year is already sort of guaranteed. It is necessary to qualify, however, what is a mere return to normality and not economic growth per se“he says.

With inflation on the rise, families see their wages run out before the end of the month

Among the main risk factors for the recovery and the brake on GDP are the worsening of the water crisis, concerns about the trajectory of public accounts (fiscal risk), greater political tension and anticipation of the electoral dispute, the upward trajectory of the basic interest rate, high unemployment and, above all, high inflation.

“More than 60% of GDP on the demand side is household consumption. So, in an inflationary and low-employment scenario, and with a short blanket for redistributive policies, the space for increasing household consumption is very low,” he says. Bushes.

Fiscal and political uncertainty prevent the dollar from falling – which, in addition to putting pressure on inflation, undermines business optimism, inhibiting investments and, consequently, greater potential long-term growth in the economy.

This week, deputies and senators approved a bill that allows the federal government to make room in the budget to support Auxílio Brasil, a social program that President Jair Bolsonaro intends to launch to replace Bolsa Família. The text authorizes the government to count on projects not yet approved to offset expenses.

“The budget challenges for 2022 remain substantial, raising the probability that the government will resort to fiscal juggling – which could continue to deteriorate the perception of Brazilian sovereign risk, delaying exchange rate decompression and increasing inflationary risks,” he warned, in a statement, the team at LCA Consultores.

To make matters worse, Chinese economic activity has been showing signs of strong cooling, which in addition to harming Brazilian exports from emerging countries such as Brazil, also contributes to keeping the exchange rate under pressure.

Food, gasoline, electricity bills: why is everything so expensive in Brazil?

Fiscal situation and institutional risk hinder economic growth in Brazil, explains Eduardo Giannetti

High unemployment and falling income

Unemployment in the country is also very far from that registered in 2013 and 2014, when the average rate dropped to 6.8%, which means that labor income is still falling in the country.

According to IBGE data, unemployment fell to 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, but the worker’s usual real income was R$ 2,508, which represents a drop of 8.8% compared to July 2020.

“We have an inflationary shock in a context of income from work that does not grow. In other words, employment grows, but income does not come with it because there are many people still wanting to return to the labor market. Inflation erodes purchasing power and does not there is a lot to escape from, because even credit is getting more expensive,” says Matos, citing the Selic increase, currently at 6.25% per year.

In the economist’s view, uncertainty should remain high at least until next year’s presidential elections, and until there is greater clarity about the outlook for the trajectory and sustainability of public accounts.

“In a scenario of a government with less political tension and a reform agenda, there may be room for an exchange rate appreciation, which would help to hold inflation and boost investments. This could even allow a reduction in interest rates in 2023”, he assesses.