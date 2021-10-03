In a video, Medrado reveals why the bell rang in A Fazenda 13

After giving an exclusive video interview to this columnist, rapper Fernanda Medrado used Instagram this Saturday afternoon (10/02) to explain why she asked to leave Farm 13. The main reason was the impact her actions could have on her life of children.

On the outburst, she told how she began to realize that the best thing to do was to leave the program: “I’ve already gone in with a pretty shaken up, there were always several circles and people saying ‘you’re going to be cancelled, people don’t like you’ ”. In the video, the singer also revealed that she spent three days thinking it was canceled and walking in the company of the wrong people in the reality show.

Medrado revealed that the decisive moment was when one of the pawns said that the artist’s attitudes could harm their children. “It was something that ended me”, commented the composer.

Despite her short time at the farm, the artist said that she fulfilled a dream by being there and that she is very grateful for the fans’ help. “Everything we experience depends much more on intensity than on time,” he added, before apologizing if he has disappointed or offended anyone.

The ex-peoa announced that she has new musical projects in mind and that she will focus a lot on her own career. Medrado also thanked the people who supported her, both friends and fans, and vent about how she’s feeling: “It’s very hard. I’m feeling very guilty for having abandoned this trajectory, out of respect for my fans, but nothing pays for mental health, for us to be well. There is nothing to pay for our peace, peace within us”, he concluded.

The column wishes Medrado a great recovery and announces that, next week, you will check here how her chat with Leo Dias was.