In Brazil, 17 million people have delayed second dose of Covid vaccine | National Newspaper

Seventeen million Brazilians are late with the second dose of the Covid vaccine. In São Paulo, this Saturday (2) there was a special action at health centers to encourage vaccination.

To get to the long-awaited moment of the second dose, the administrator Alexandre Bicudo had to first beat Covid. He was infected shortly before the date set on his card and, on medical advice, postponed it.

“I picked up Covid in early September. Day 1, 2… Exactly 30 days now. My second dose was going to be on September 8th. So I postponed those days and I’m taking the dose now,” he said.

There are many reasons why people do not show up at the clinics within the deadline to complete the immunization.

“The first two times I came, there was no dose. So, just now I got it. I have a very busy life, little son and such. Today I am very happy that I was able to take it”, said English teacher Andressa Carolina Norberto.

More than 17 million Brazilians did not return to the posts to complete the immunization. In São Paulo alone, 4 million people. To catch up, this Saturday (2) had the ‘V Day’ of vaccination throughout the state, with five thousand health units open all day. The main objective of this task force is to apply the second dose.

As only two-dose vaccination, and that of almost the entire population, is able to contain the Covid epidemic, UFRJ researcher Lígia Bahia says it is essential to go after those who missed the Monday deadline:

“We know that barriers to transmission need at least 70%, 80% of the population to be vaccinated. So, we need to make this effort. We cannot leave anyone behind. If these people showed up for the first dose, there is an address, often the telephone number of these people, so it is necessary that the health centers, the vaccination centers, the health departments make an effort.”

This is exactly what the employees of a UBS located in a community in the West Zone of São Paulo are doing. Door to door and also by phone.