In his third reality show, Arcrebiano becomes a meme after returning from his first hot seat

Bil celebrated his stay in reality (Photo: Reproduction/RecordTV)

Arcrebiano, better known as Bil, does not tire of saying that he is already on his third reality show. The influencer, who participated in “BBB 21” and “No Limite” before joining “The farm”, stated that he stopped playing with his heart to be a strategist in the new opportunity. This whole force, however, only works to put fear in those inside. Out here, the audience is amused when Bil talks about his experience, as it was practically irrelevant in the other shows.

This Thursday (30), for example, Arcrebiano had for the first time the experience of returning from a hot seat for the votes of the public. In “BBB 21”, the boy left in the second week, after fighting a wall against Juliette and Gil do Vigor. In “No Limite”, which had no external interference, the participant himself asked his colleagues to vote for him to be eliminated.

Even coming back from the countryside against Dayane and Mussunzinho in “A Fazenda”, Bil needs to win more fans to get far in rural reality. The model was the one who received the most votes to stay. And Mussunzinho, who had no fans, left with a small difference if we compare Bil’s history in reality show.

Without knowing the percentage, Arcrebiano returned to the headquarters feeling strong. He even said that Galisteus speech about having a spring at the bottom of the well was for Dayane Mello. The pawn believes that the model is burned with the public and has been given a chance to redeem herself in the game. The misreading made Bil become a joke, once again, on social media.