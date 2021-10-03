In Minas Gerais, a woman buys an iPhone and receives a package of guava paste

A student from Minas had an unpleasant situation when trying to buy a iPhone SE. The resident of the city of Lima Duarte, 295 km from Belo Horizonte, had a sad surprise when she opened the device box and only had guava paste. The product was purchased on the Submarino e-commerce site for R$ 2,829.00.

According to the young woman, the purchase was made on September 14th and the product arrived on the 20th. Upon verifying the unusual problem, she contacted the SAC (Customer Service), which instructed her to wait for a business day to solve the problem. However, the next day there was no response. On the 22nd, she called again to try to solve the case, but the answer was always to wait.

Tired of the situation, she went to the Municipal Military Police and registered the police report for embezzlement. The young woman also filed a complaint against the company on the Claim HERE website. In her text, the student complains about the delay in returning the money spent on the purchase of the cell phone, while the company claims that it was analyzing the case.

The case was only closed on the 28th of September, according to updates from the Complain HERE platform. However, the student did not disclose details of which solution was presented by the company. Despite this, she said she would no longer do business with the company. Submarino informed Rede Record TV that it is investigating the facts.

“Amidst so much chaos, the website Reclame Aqui was essential in solving the problem, as well as the last assistants at Submarino, however, the first days of service and support at the store left something to be desired“, said the consumer.

other problems

Submarino is one of the largest e-commerces in Brazil, but it is one of the most criticized. According to data from Reclame AQUI, the company accumulates more than 5500 complaints in more than 20 years that the company has been registered on the site. Despite this, most of them are answered by the company. So much so that its rating is 8.1 out of 10, considered great for the platform.

Record TV also took the opportunity to publicize another case that took place in the same city in Minas Gerais. System analyst Octávio Martins Moreira, purchased an Acer notebook for R$ 5,300, on September 18, and received, two days later, a box with a Positivo brand device, with a lower value than the product he bought. The analyst contacted Submarino and, on September 23, company employees collected the device. Moreira was informed that the new notebook, of the correct brand, should arrive by October 13th. The company said it is also analyzing what caused the error.

Via: R7