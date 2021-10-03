In Rio, 72,000 elderly people miss the date of receiving the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

RIO — One month after the start of the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the elderly in Rio, at least 72,762 elderly people able to take it have not yet been to the clinics. The number, available on the city’s virtual vaccinometer, refers to the elderly aged 80 years or more who received the second dose, an age group that has already been fully covered by the third dose calendar. The number of latecomers in this group corresponds to more than a quarter of its contingent (27%).

The city’s vaccination schedule has also included the ages of 78 and 79, whose specific numbers are not available on the vacinometer. The panel only brings the clipping of the age group from 75 to 79 years old, in which 16,016,000 booster doses have been registered until the beginning of yesterday afternoon.

On the other hand, another official source on vaccination in Rio, the Municipal Health Information System (known as municipal tabnet), indicates that 45,477 elderly people aged 78 and 79 took the second dose or single dose of the immunizing agent and, therefore, , in theory, are able to receive the third. However, when this number is compared with the number of elderly people aged 75 to 79 years with a booster displayed on the vacinometer, there is a difference of 29,461 people. This indicates that the hole in the coverage of the third dose could be even bigger.

The tabnet also points to a large gap in the application of booster in immunosuppressed patients, another group eligible for the third dose. In just over two weeks, 1,476 people with immunity problems received the injection, which corresponds to 2% of the total number of immunosuppressed people who took the second or single dose. The municipal vacinometer does not have data on vaccination for this specific group.

Reinforcement after 3 months

By determination of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), people aged 60 years or more must take the third dose at least three months after the second. On the other hand, people with immunosuppression, which include patients undergoing hemodialysis and chemotherapy for cancer treatment and other conditions, can take the booster 28 days after completing the vaccine cycle.

In the assessment of the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, the difficulty of moving is one of the biggest obstacles to vaccinating the elderly, especially those aged 80 or over. This is the reason why the city has made the application available at home again, which can be requested on the municipal administration website.

Adherence to the service, however, is low compared to the first phase of the campaign. At that time, when the elderly opened the queue for the first dose, the SMS received a total of 14,611 requests for assistance at home. For the application of the third dose, the folder only registered 3,321 calls so far.

— The secretariat is setting up a series of structures for vaccination at home. It is important for people over 60 to know that if they have only taken two doses, they are still not fully immunized. We believe that the adhesion to the reinforcement will increase throughout October – says the secretary.

As of last Friday, the 1st, the “vaccine passport” in Rio started to require the second dose up-to-date for all people aged 40 and over. The initiative also started to take effect the day before yesterday in Niterói, where the document is charged in cultural facilities, such as the Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC) and the Municipal Theater.

In the capital, the measure was reinstated on Friday by Minister Luiz Fux, from the Federal Supreme Court. He overturned an injunction from the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice alleging that the city’s decree violated individual freedom of movement.

Actions in other cities

The requirement of proof of vaccination, defended by Fiocruz, caused controversy in other municipalities in the state. The day before yesterday, the STF also reinstated the “passport” in Maricá, which had been suspended on the 22nd by the same judge who annulled the measure in Rio, Paulo Rangel.

The decision, however, has not yet returned to effect in Macaé, where it was suspended on Thursday by judge Marília Castro Neves. In Rio, the magistrate was responsible for annulling the “passport” requirement in the Naval and Military clubs, a decision that was also overturned by Fux. The TJ is still analyzing a request for an injunction against the measure in Campos dos Goytacazes, whose rapporteur is also the judge Paulo Rangel.