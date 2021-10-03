‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Dolores awakens Tonico’s passion as an ally

Daphne Bozaski is Dolores in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will awaken the passion of Nélio (João Pedro Zappa).

It will all start when, after her marriage to Tonico (Alexandre Nero), the deputy asks the boy to accompany the girl in her daily activities.

On one occasion, they will go shopping around the Center and end up talking about life. The two will find that they have many affinities, including the fact that they have low self-esteem.

From then on, Nélio was enchanted by the young woman. He will appear in a scene writing a love letter to Dolores:

– I don’t stop and I don’t want to stop thinking about the first time I saw you. There was born the most precious feeling in my chest, and I preserve it to last for eternity.

