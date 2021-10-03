In the fans’ return to Castelão, Fortaleza loses to Atlético-GO in Serie A

On a historic day for the fans’ return to the stadiums in football in Ceará, Fortaleza lost 3-0 to Atlético-GO, this Saturday, 2, at Arena Castelão, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Pici’s team had two goals disallowed and suffered the setback with an elastic scoreboard in the reunion with the fans after 570 days.

The goals of the clash were scored by Felipe, against, Baralhas and Brian Montenegro. Unable to impose the intense and offensive rhythm of other matches, Tricolor had goals from Wellington Paulista and Bruno Melo annulled for offside after a review by the VAR.

With the result, Leão follows with 36 points and could be surpassed by Flamengo-RJ in the round. The next appointment will be in front of Fluminense-RJ, on Wednesday, 6th, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. It will be the first game of the carioca team with public in the national competition.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The game

Without counting the left wing Lucas Crispim, suspended for the third yellow card, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda gave way to Bruno Melo at Fortaleza. The attack was formed by David and Wellington Paulista in place of Romarinho and Robson. Despite the support of the fans, the hosts failed to show offensive momentum in the first half.

After just three minutes, in a crossed foul for the area, Wanderson went up to head and Felipe Alves made the defense on top. Six minutes later, André Luís gave a deep pass to Ronald, who received it on the left wing, advanced and hit hard for another intervention by the shirt 12 tricolor.

On minute 16, after exchanging passes in the attack, Igor Cariús found João Paulo at the entrance to the area. The former Leão midfielder dominated and filled his foot for Felipe Alves’ defense. The presence of Dragão in the attacking field matured the goal, which came at 17: Dudu took a cross free kick from the right, Felipe Alves got out of the goal badly, Benevenuto didn’t cut with his head, the ball hit Felipe and entered his own goal.

After leaving behind the scoreboard, Tricolor tried to react and even hit the net, but had the goal disallowed for offside. On minute 23, Éderson launched into the area, Bruno Melo nodded, Wellington Paulista added, but Éder cut it to corner. On Yago Pikachu’s kick, Marcelo Benevenuto headed in, and shirt 9 dived to swing the net. The bid was revised by the VAR, which pointed out the center forward’s irregular position.

Atlético-GO started scaring again at 28, when Benevenuto tried to protect the ball on the end line, João Paulo stole it, dribbled Tinga and submitted close to the bar to defend Felipe Alves. In the final stretch of the first stage, Fortaleza tried to reach a draw in two shots by Éderson, both stopped by Fernando Miguel.

On the way back from the break, Fortaleza launched the attack and tried to pressure the red-black team to equal the score. At four minutes, after Lucas Lima’s corner kick, Bruno Melo headed for Fernando Miguel’s defense. Four minutes later, the midfielder made another shot into the area, the left wing headed in and the visiting goalkeeper saved in two halves.

On minute 13, Yago Pikachu took a cross free kick from the right, Bruno Melo went up in the middle of the defense and tried hard on the right corner of the goal to balance the net. The bid was reviewed by referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado on the VAR monitor and pointed out striker Wellington Paulista offside due to contact with Willian Maranhão in the bid.

Tricolor reappeared in the attacking field at 22, in another set ball, when Pikachu took a corner kick, Bruno Melo anticipated the first post and turned his heel for another intervention by the Atlético-GO goalkeeper. With the home team in the attacking field, Dragão took advantage of the counterattack to extend their advantage.

On minute 29, Zé Roberto received a free pass on the right wing, crossed, and João Paulo couldn’t hit the header with the open goal after Felipe Alves left. On the other hand, Baralhas stole the ball from Matheus Vargas at the edge of the area and finished off hard to the right of the tricolor goal to make it 2-0.

Leão tried to press in the final stretch to reverse the situation, but could not react and still conceded the third goal at Castelão: in stoppage time, at 49, Brian Montenegro stole Bruno Melo’s ball in the intermediate, advanced and beat low cross from outside from the area to score the third goal and decree the result.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags