Infectologist says Prevent Senior attended to ‘mad ruler’

Leader of the first study that showed that chloroquine is not effective in the treatment of covid-19, Fiocruz Amazônia infectologist Marcus Lacerda reported, in an interview with O Globo newspaper this Sunday (3), pressures suffered by the health plan operator Prevent Senior .

“I could write a chronicle about Prevent Senior, showing how a private health service lends itself to the interest of serving a crazy government, but I tried never to name people and avoided some situations”, said the scientist, who is launching this Monday ( 4) the book of chronicles “Quarantena do Rio Negro”.

The operator entered the focus of Covid’s CPI after complaints from a group of doctors that the company concealed the death of patients with the disease during a study with the use of ineffective medications. The dossier also reports that Prevent Senior has induced a competition among doctors to boost the prescription of the “covid kit”.

The researcher told in the interview that he had received personal attacks by Prevent Senior:

“At the time there was a person from Prevent Senior who went to a debate shortly after I published my article (on chloroquine), and she stated verbatim that our published study had no ethical approval. They did this to sow discord and doubt. When they saw in a serious magazine someone publishing a study that discredited what they had done, they decided to attack personally.”

Lacerda also mentioned to the newspaper O Globo an alleged relationship between Prevent Senior and the so-called “hate cabinet”, formed by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), responsible for attacks on social networks.

“They related a little to the ‘hate cabinet’. Apparently there was a very fluid dialogue there. But I don’t have a lot of money to pay lawyers and be able to talk about everyone openly. So in my chronicles, I don’t have attacks very much. nominal and frontal”.

Lacerda had to walk with armed escort after he and other researchers received death threats because their study indicated that chloroquine was not only ineffective but could pose risks to patients infected with the coronavirus.