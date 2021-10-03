Inflation drives companies to reduce packaging content; government has opened 6 investigations

RIO — Anyone who goes to the supermarket notices that products are more expensive, from food to cleaning products. However, inflation is not always shown explicitly in the price. Reducing the number of units of a product or the weight on packaging without changing prices can leave consumers with the false feeling that the item has not been readjusted or is even cheaper. But in practice, the customer is paying more for the item.

This retail strategy, known abroad as shrinkflation (or redoubling, in a free translation), is not illegal. But companies need to clearly communicate the change in packaging.

Last week, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, signed an ordinance that increases from three to six months the period during which information about changes in the quantity of items in a product must remain in the packaging. The deadline for adaptation is 180 days.

Recently, the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC), of the Ministry of Justice, opened six preliminary inquiries to investigate the conduct of companies for possible changes in the volume of packages without adequate information to consumers or a proportional reduction in price.

The companies, whose names were not revealed, were notified after the DPDC received complaints through channels such as the Integrated Ombudsman System of the Federal Government.

roll of paper thins

Housewife Lisandra Azevedo, 27, noticed that some toilet paper rolls are smaller. Traditionally 30 meters long by 10 centimeters wide, several brands are now selling 20 meter rolls.

— Decrease the price, which is good, nothing — he complains.

One of the brands found on the shelves with the smallest toilet paper roll is Neve, by Kimberly-Clark. The company said that it has 30-meter rolls in its portfolio. The new option would be a more economical alternative for the customer’s pocket.

Another product that suffered a reduction was Pepsico’s Quaker oat bran, from 200 grams to 165 grams. The company claimed to have changed the options for consumption according to consumer demands. On prices, he says he does not set the value charged by commercial establishments.

In the case of the same item of the Yoki brand, the packages went from 200g to 170g. General Mills, owner of the brand, ponders that the reduction was made in 2018, before the current high in inflation, but that it still maintains the warning on the packaging.

Millena Kapisch, 33 years old, self-employed, became more attentive to changes in packaging with the increase in inflation Photo: Raphaela Ribas Photo: .

Nestlé says it has reduced packaging to keep up with market innovations, as well as standardizing the grammage — as in the case of whole Nest milk — in order to maintain its competitiveness. The Nesfit and Bono cookies were changed in March 2020, according to the company, and still maintain the communication on the packaging.

Plusvita bread packages were reduced from 500 grams to 480 grams in April, according to the company, to maintain the price without the transfer of high prices. commodities and the dollar, which influence the cost of production. “The raw materials of our products, such as wheat and plastic for packaging, increased by 40%,” stated the brand.

The 33-year-old self-employed Millena Kapisch only realized that she took home a can of condensed milk with a smaller volume when she went to use it:

“I think it’s wrong.” It was not clear on the packaging.

The Brazilian Food Industry Association (Abia) stated that reductions in the weight or quantity of products are defined by each company’s strategies, according to market demand and changes in consumption behavior.

Attention to the label

The president of Procon-RJ, Cássio Coelho, recommends attention to the labels and use as a reference the value per kilo, liter or meter. When verifying the reduction not expressed on the packaging, the consumer can, according to lawyer Cátia Vita, report it to the consumer protection agencies or even file a lawsuit for abusive practice. For this, it is necessary to gather evidence, such as photos and advertisements.

The specialist in consumer law, Everson Piovesan, from Piovesan & Fogaça Advogados, adds that the compensation for moral damages in this case can reach R$ 10 thousand:

— One of the reasons for the conviction is the pedagogical nature, so that the company does not repeat the practice and does not harm other people.

According to the director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, supermarkets have joint responsibility in the supply chain and must advise on reduced products without changing prices.

For the researcher of Applied Economics at FGV IBRE, Matheus Peçanha, the “reduflation” should become more frequent with inflation still on the rise and companies seeking to pass on costs without causing discomfort to consumers:

— The point is to be very attentive, always researching and replacing what you can.

What does the Ministry of Justice ordinance say

The amount: The manufacturer is required to report the reduction in the volume of a product in the package for six months. It must show the change in absolute terms and percentages, highlighting the amount on the package before and after the adjustment.

View: The declaration must be in an easy-to-view location, in capital letters, bold and contrasting color with the background of the label.

No space: If there is not enough space for the declaration on a single continuous surface of the package, the supplier can only inform the change of quantity.

What has changed: The previous ordinance, from 2002, determined that the change in volume should be reported on the packages ostensibly for three months, without detailing the layout.