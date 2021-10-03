Intel Arc Alchemist Graphics Render Shows Final Reference Model

Design will be for high-end GPU with 512 execution units

The prototype of the first Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card already appeared in leaked photos a few months ago, in addition to having the design confirmed by a demo done using drones by Intel itself. Now the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel has put together all the information it has received from your sources from within Intel to craft a render “very close to the final reference model”.

Tom from MLID channel says he already knew about final design of the card for some time and that “it’s getting more and more risky to take pictures inside companies like Intel, AMD and NVIDIA”. In order not to risk compromising the integrity of the people involved in the leaks, youtuber decided prepare a 3D render of what will be the reference video card with the top-of-the-line chip with 512 execution units.

The graphics card is very similar to the engineering specimen that appeared in the photos in April. This time, the biggest difference would be the silver-colored casing finish. The dual fan and dual slot board is extensive and is all covered by the aluminum heatsink and, according to Tom, there is the possibility of a steam chamber to integrate the refrigeration system.

Nine-blade fans will have a blue (half purple) LED around them. On the side, the Intel logo will also feature an LED to highlight it, as well as an 8-pin connector and a 6-pin connector for video card power. The backplate covers the entire plate and will have cutouts to aid in cooling. One HDMI port and three DisplayPort will be the video connections.



YouTuber makes it clear that the render it is not “guessing” and has been “meticulously created with 100% information from many different sources”. He confirms that this model is the one being used for internal testing at Intel and that, at best, the final model should come with minor changes.

Tom’s sources also say that Intel Arc graphics cards are unlikely to arrive before the second quarter of next year, which gives a maximum deadline until June. different from Intel’s official announcement promising the first board for the first quarter of 2022. Also, drivers shouldn’t be the only problem, as “there is a lot of uncertainty right now”, especially in the semiconductor industry.

Via: WCCFtech Source: Youtube/MLID